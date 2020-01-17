AUD/USD extends recovery gains to 0.6900 following China’s data dump

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD respects better than forecast increase in Industrial Production and Retail Sales.
  • The US gaining an upper hand in the latest trade deals helps greenback to cheer the recently upbeat US data.
  • Few more of the US data-dossier, Fedspeak and trade/political headlines will be in focus for now.

AUD/USD rises to 0.6900 after China released the latest batch of headline data during early Friday. The pair pulled back from 21-day SMA resistance during the previous day amid broad USD strength.

China’s fourth-quarter (Q4) GDP numbers remained unchanged, while also meeting the forecast, at 6.0% YoY and 1.5% QoQ. However, Retail Sales grew past-7.8% expectations to reprint 8.0% growth whereas Industrial Production crossed 5.9% market consensus and 6.2% prior with a rise to 6.9%.

The pair registered losses the previous day after the US dollar gained across the board on the upbeat activity numbers and retail sales data. The same increased the odds for the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to rethink their ‘on hold’ monetary policy decisions. “We also expect additional policy easing in our key trading partners of China and Australia. Against that backdrop, risk assets are expected to continue to perform well,” said analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).

It should also be noted that the US trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada give it the authority to ignore the World Trade Organization (WTO) as per the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and can be considered as providing additional strength to the greenback.

Markets will now concentrate on the US data that include the December month housing market and Industrial Production numbers coupled with the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January. Other than the statistics, few of the Fed policymakers are also lined up for speaking and may move the markets should they emphasize on the recent recovery in headlines economics.

Ahead of the US releases, TD Securities said, “Following a 1.1% m/m rebound, we look for industrial production to retreat again, posting a -0.5% decline for Dec. We expect weakness in utilities, to a larger extent, and manufacturing to drive production lower during the month. We also forecast a small decline in housing starts to 1,360k in Dec (from 1,380k), while we look for UMich's consumer sentiment index to improve to 100.5 for Jan's preliminary release (from 99.3).”

Technical Analysis

AUD/USD prices need to provide a daily closing beyond a 21-day SMA level of 0.6930 to aim for 0.7000, until then risks of revisiting the monthly bottom near 0.6850 can’t be denied.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6892
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 0.69
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6931
Daily SMA50 0.6869
Daily SMA100 0.684
Daily SMA200 0.6888
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6934
Previous Daily Low 0.6888
Previous Weekly High 0.6959
Previous Weekly Low 0.6848
Previous Monthly High 0.7033
Previous Monthly Low 0.6762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.688
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6861
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6927
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6954
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6973

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD attempts gains above 0.6900 post-China data dump

AUD/USD attempts gains above 0.6900 post-China data dump

The AUD has caught fresh bids in the last minutes, in a delayed reaction to the in-line with estimates Chinese Q4 GDP numbers and upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial figures for December. AUD/USD now attempts gains above 0.6900. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance

USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance

USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading in a robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China trade deal.

USD/JPY News

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good

The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January.  The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.

Read more

Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November

Gold: MACD offers bearish signal for first since November

A  gold price indicator is offering a bearish signal for the first time in nearly two months. While the MACD has turned bearish, the candlestick arrangement on the daily chart is indicating the price pullback from six-year highs above $1,600 may be over. 

Gold News

GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080

GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080

GBP/USD stays positive around a one-week high while taking the bids to 1.3080 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair confronts a short-term key resistance trend line following its U-turn from a multi-month-old rising support line.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures