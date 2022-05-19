- AUD/USD retreats towards intraday low despite teasing the first weekly gain in five amid mixed Aussie jobs report.
- Australia Employment Change eased below forecasts and prior while Unemployment Rate refreshed record low in April.
- Repeated Fedspeak over 50 bps joins softer yields to weigh on USD amid sluggish markets.
- Risk catalysts will be crucial to watch for clear directions, US second-tier data eyed too.
AUD/USD pares intraday gains around 0.6960 as the Aussie jobs report flashed mixed reports during early Thursday. Also challenging the pair moves is a lack of major data/events elsewhere as well as a softer USD.
That said, Australia’s headline Unemployment Rate marched 3.9% forecast while refreshing the all-time low but a fall in the Employment Change to 4K, versus the market consensus of 30K and 17.9K prior, seems to have weighed on the AUD/USD prices. It’s worth noting that the softer-than-expected prints of the Aussie Wage Price Index for Q1 2022 probed the RBA hawks the previous day.
Read: Australian labour report leavs AUD sidelined, so far
Given the softer Employment Change and Wage Price Index , the RBA’s 40 bps rate hikes are questionable at the moment, which in turn probes the AUD/USD pair’s recent corrective pullback. It’s worth noting that the risk-aversion wave and downbeat conditions at the largest customer China, due to the covid resurgence, weigh on the AUD/USD prices. Recently, Shanghai’s refrain from total unlocks joined fresh virus-led activity restrictions in Tianjin, the port city near Beijing to portray COVID-19 woes.
Additionally, inflation woes in the developed nations join the geopolitical fears surrounding Russia to sour the sentiment and exert downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices.
Even so, An absence of major data/events and repeated comments from the Fed policymakers seemed to have recently paused the risk-aversion wave. That said, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 11 basis points (bps) to 2.88% the previous day, mostly unchanged at around 2.89% by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session, whereas S&P 500 Futures drop 0.50% at the latest. It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) drop 0.14% around 103.77 by the press tie.
Having witnessed an initial reaction to the Aussie jobs report, which matched market forecasts, AUD/USD sellers are likely to return amid Wednesday’s Q1 2022 Wage Price Index and the risk-off mood. This emphasizes today’s risk catalysts and the US second-tier data relating to housing and manufacturing to forecast the pair moves.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD sellers attack short-term key support around 0.6960 as traders struggle to pare the biggest daily loss in a week.
A confluence of the 100-HMA and a weekly rising trend line, around 0.6960, restricts the immediate downside of the AUD/USD prices, a break of which will quickly direct bears towards the 0.6900 threshold ahead of highlighting the monthly low near 0.6830.
Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive until the AUD/USD prices cross a two-week-long horizontal resistance area near 0.7040-60.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.701
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.7028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7095
|Daily SMA50
|0.7293
|Daily SMA100
|0.7243
|Daily SMA200
|0.7267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0600 as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Thursday and touched its highest level in more than a week above 1.0580. Pressured by falling US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar Index is down 1% on the day below 103.00, fueling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD renews two-week highs, trades above 1.2500
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to its strongest level in two weeks above 1.2500. The weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases and falling US yields cause the dollar to stay under constant selling pressure, helping the pair push higher.
Gold rises above $1,840 as US yields push lower
Gold preserves its bullish momentum on Thursday and trades at a fresh weekly high above $1,840. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% amid risk aversion, providing a boost to XAU/USD in the American session.
Crypto bloodbath hasn’t even started yet
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot after the massive slaughter that happened on the trading floor on Wall Street yesterday.
Why was TSLA kicked out of S&P 500 ESG Index?
Tesla (TSLA) found itself at the center of attention on Wednesday for all the wrong reasons. The stock suffered several analyst downgrades, and Tesla also found itself booted out of the S&P 500 ESG Index.