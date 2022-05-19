AUD/USD retreats towards intraday low despite teasing the first weekly gain in five amid mixed Aussie jobs report.

Australia Employment Change eased below forecasts and prior while Unemployment Rate refreshed record low in April.

Repeated Fedspeak over 50 bps joins softer yields to weigh on USD amid sluggish markets.

Risk catalysts will be crucial to watch for clear directions, US second-tier data eyed too.

AUD/USD pares intraday gains around 0.6960 as the Aussie jobs report flashed mixed reports during early Thursday. Also challenging the pair moves is a lack of major data/events elsewhere as well as a softer USD.

That said, Australia’s headline Unemployment Rate marched 3.9% forecast while refreshing the all-time low but a fall in the Employment Change to 4K, versus the market consensus of 30K and 17.9K prior, seems to have weighed on the AUD/USD prices. It’s worth noting that the softer-than-expected prints of the Aussie Wage Price Index for Q1 2022 probed the RBA hawks the previous day.

Read: Australian labour report leavs AUD sidelined, so far

Given the softer Employment Change and Wage Price Index , the RBA’s 40 bps rate hikes are questionable at the moment, which in turn probes the AUD/USD pair’s recent corrective pullback. It’s worth noting that the risk-aversion wave and downbeat conditions at the largest customer China, due to the covid resurgence, weigh on the AUD/USD prices. Recently, Shanghai’s refrain from total unlocks joined fresh virus-led activity restrictions in Tianjin, the port city near Beijing to portray COVID-19 woes.

Additionally, inflation woes in the developed nations join the geopolitical fears surrounding Russia to sour the sentiment and exert downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices.

Even so, An absence of major data/events and repeated comments from the Fed policymakers seemed to have recently paused the risk-aversion wave. That said, US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 11 basis points (bps) to 2.88% the previous day, mostly unchanged at around 2.89% by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session, whereas S&P 500 Futures drop 0.50% at the latest. It should be noted that the US Dollar Index (DXY) drop 0.14% around 103.77 by the press tie.

Having witnessed an initial reaction to the Aussie jobs report, which matched market forecasts, AUD/USD sellers are likely to return amid Wednesday’s Q1 2022 Wage Price Index and the risk-off mood. This emphasizes today’s risk catalysts and the US second-tier data relating to housing and manufacturing to forecast the pair moves.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD sellers attack short-term key support around 0.6960 as traders struggle to pare the biggest daily loss in a week.

A confluence of the 100-HMA and a weekly rising trend line, around 0.6960, restricts the immediate downside of the AUD/USD prices, a break of which will quickly direct bears towards the 0.6900 threshold ahead of highlighting the monthly low near 0.6830.

Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive until the AUD/USD prices cross a two-week-long horizontal resistance area near 0.7040-60.