AUD/USD consolidates strong daily gains below 0.7700

- AUD/USD rose to fresh multi-week highs near 0.7700.
- US Dollar Index remains depressed below 92.00 on Wednesday.
- Eyes on FOMC Chairman Powell's speech, Fed's Beige Book.
After posting modest daily gains on Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair continued to gather bullish momentum and touched its highest level since March 23 at 0.7696. As of writing, the pair was up 0.63% on a daily basis at 0.7686.
USD selloff takes a breather ahead of American session
The heavy selling pressure surrounding the USD amid slumping US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to AUD/USD. After the Core Consumer Price Index in the US arrived at 1.6% on a yearly basis in March, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turned south. Additionally, the strong demand witnessed in the 30-year US Treasury note auction further weighed on yields.
Reflecting the broad-based greenback weakness, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to a fresh multi-week low of 91.66 before going into a consolidation phase.
Ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 1600 GMT and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book publication, the DXY is posting small daily losses at 91.75.
On Thursday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the April Consumer Inflation Expectations and the labour market report for March. Investors expect the Unemployment Rate to edge lower to 5.7% with the Employment Change arriving at +35,000. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the AUD continue to outperform its American counterpart and vice versa.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7687
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|0.764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7649
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.766
|Daily SMA200
|0.7417
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7651
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7585
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7678
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7588
|Previous Monthly High
|0.785
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7626
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.761
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7691
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7731
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
