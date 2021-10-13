  • The Aussie dollar breaks above 0.7350 on a higher US CPI reading.
  • A mixed market sentiment put a lid on the AUD gains.
  • AUD/USD: A daily close above 0.7400 opens the door for a test of the 100-DMA.

The AUD/USD is rising during the New York session, is trading at 0.7373, up 0.30% at the time of writing.
The market sentiment seesaws between risk-on/off mood, depicted by European stock indexes rising between 0.17% and 0.75%, while across the pond, American equity indexes are losing in the range of 0.25% and 0.52%, except for the Nasdaq Composite, which is in the green.

Factors like the higher US CPI reading, rising energy prices, and the possibility of slower growth dampen the market sentiment throughout the New York session. In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback’s performance against a basket of six rivals, losses ground as US T-bond yields fall, declines 0.31%, sits at 94.18.

Iron ore is falling 6.20%, trading at $120.00 per metric tonne, putting a lid on the Australian dollar upside move.

On the Australian economic docket, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Change shrank to 1.5% worse than the 2% increase estimated by investors.

On the US front, the Consumer Price Index, on an annual basis, rose 5.4% in September, from a year earlier, a tick higher than the August reading. Meanwhile, the Core Consumer Price Index, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, climbed 4%, unchanged from a year earlier.

Later on the day, the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) last meeting minutes will be unveiled at 18:00 GMT.

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Dail chart

The Aussie dollar is approaching the top of the week. The 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7302 is the first support level, whereas the 100 and the 200-DMA remain above the spot price, acting as resistance levels. 

Momentum indicator like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59, aiming slightly up, supports the upward trend, but a daily close above 0.7400 could motivate AUD/USD buyers in their attempt to push the pair higher. In that outcome, the first resistance level would be the 100-DMA at 0.7416. A breach of that level could move the pair towards the September 3 high at 0.7477, immediately followed by 0.7500.

KEY ADDITIONAL LEVELS TO WATCH

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7373
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.7351
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7277
Daily SMA50 0.7306
Daily SMA100 0.7423
Daily SMA200 0.7576
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7385
Previous Daily Low 0.7332
Previous Weekly High 0.7339
Previous Weekly Low 0.7226
Previous Monthly High 0.7478
Previous Monthly Low 0.717
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7352
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7365
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7327
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7302
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7273
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.738
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7409
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7434

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD up in range ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD up in range ahead of FOMC

The greenback is the worst performer this Wednesday, weighed by plummeting Treasury yields. EUR/USD trades in the 1.1570 price zone ahead of FOMC Meeting Minutes and after US September inflation was upwardly revised to 5.4% YoY.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD at the upper end of its weekly range

GBP/USD at the upper end of its weekly range

GBP/USD trades around 1.3650, as the pound benefited from encouraging UK data, while the American dollar sold off after higher-than-estimated US CPI. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey provided hawkish hints on monetary policy.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears unfazed by risk-off

Gold bears unfazed by risk-off

US Treasury yields are sharply down, taking their toll on the greenback. FOMC Meeting Minutes and hawkish US officials paving the way to taper. XAU/USD broke above a critical Fibonacci resistance, eyes 1,808.63.

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple: Crypto market bound for a brief correction

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin Ethereum Ripple: Crypto market bound for a brief correction

BTC shows signs of profit-taking and a mean reversion trade towards the Tenkan-Sen, a -13% drop towards the Kijun-Sen is on deck. ETH prepares to slide below Kumo Twist, causing a swift move lower to $3,100. XRP could accelerate a move towards $0.92.

Read more

FOMC Minutes Preview: Fed to reiterate taper message, sending the dollar up, stocks down

FOMC Minutes Preview: Fed to reiterate taper message, sending the dollar up, stocks down

Conditions for taper are "all but met" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating in traders' minds. Perhaps the weak NFP figures could give the bank cold feet about reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures