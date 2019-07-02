AUD/USD clings to 0.6990 ahead of Australia Building Permits, Trade Balance

- Absence of explicit bearish bias in the RBA’s rate statement added into the Antipodeans’ gains on the back of weak USD.
- Aussie traders remain cautious amid lack of developments concerning the US-China trade.
- Australia’s Building Permits and Trade Balance on the spotlight.
Having witnessed the RBA statement-led positive momentum gaining support from the weak US Dollar (USD), the AUD/USD pair trades modestly flat around 0.6990 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) matched wide market consensus of announcing a 0.25% rate cut to its benchmark Cash Rate. However, major attention was given to the lack of clear bearish bias in the rate statement.
Following the RBA announcement, the Governor Phillip Lowe was also on the wires while saying that the central bank remains “prepared to adjust interest rates again if needed”. Though, the Aussie buyers cared less for his measured comments.
Adding to the pair’s strength was the greenback’s overall weakness due to renewed trade tension, this time with the EU.
Investors now await Australia’s May month Building Permits and Trade Balance data for fresh impulse. It should also be noted that there has been silence at the US-China front that might push markets towards searching little information from there.
Market consensus indicates 0.0% Building Permits growth versus -4.7% prior and a 5,250 million Trade Balance surplus against 4,871 earlier.
ANZ is likely on the same line when it says:
The market pencils in a flat outcome for May Building Approvals, better than the 5% drop we are forecasting. Although this is a volatile series, we expect the market to look past a weak outcome as it covered the run up into the election. We are forecasting upside to the market's A$5.25b forecast for the May trade balance, anticipating a record surplus of A$6.3b, thanks largely to high volumes and multi-year highs in iron ore prices. This potentially could see Australia post its first current account surplus in nearly 50 years.
Technical Analysis
21-day exponential moving average (21-D EMA) level of 0.6960 acts as immediate support ahead of highlighting 0.6900 round-figure and June 18 top near 0.6880.
On the other hand, 0.7020 comprising 100-day EMA and a recent high near 0.7035 can limit the quote’s nearby upside, a break of which can push the bulls towards late-April highs surrounding 0.7070.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, ends the day just marginally higher
The EUR/USD pair remains unable to recover beyond the 1.1300 figure as fears about a global economic downturn returned, weighing on high-yielding assets. Christine Lagarde nominated to replace ECB’s Draghi.
GBP/USD settles below 1.2600, hurt by data, Carney
The Pound remains among the weakest currencies of the G-10 bloc, undermined by a dismal UK Construction PMI and cautious comments from BOE’s Carney, warning about the risks of protectionism.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.
Gold ending New York considerable higher on heightened geopolitical tensions
Anywhere you look, be it oil, gold, yields and the dollar, and global stocks, we are seeing choppiness - U.S. stock benchmarks stalled as investors dialled back enthusiasm following the pause of tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend, and instead, the focus is on the threatened fresh tariffs on European goods and Iran which are supporting gold.
Bitcoin rollercoaster ride shoves it under $10,000: Reversal is likely
Bitcoin has embarked on a gain-trimming exercise. The highly volatile market is making it hard for Bitcoin bulls to sustain the price above key support. In fact, they are stuck in a trend where they are making one step forward and two backward.