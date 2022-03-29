AUD/USD climbs above 0.7500 on softer DXY and upbeat Aussie Retail Sales

- AUD/USD has settled above 0.7500 as progress on the Moscow-Kyiv peace talks underpins risk-on impulse.
- The upbeat market sentiment has improved the demand for risk-sensitive assets.
- Strong Australian Retail Sales have underpinned the antipodean against the greenback.
The AUD/USD pair is breaching its previous balanced profile in which the auctioning was placed in a narrow range of 0.7466-0.7519 on the upside. The pair has displayed a firmer rally after hitting a low of 0.7165 on March 15.
The constructive step towards a ceasefire by the Kremlin and Kyiv has set a positive tone for the market. Risk-on impulse is gaining more traction and eventually, the risk-perceived assets are scaling higher. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has withdrawn some of its troops from the Ukrainian land against an adaptation of neutral status by Ukraine. The former has cut off its military activity in northern Ukraine and Kyiv while Ukraine has promised to abstain from alliances. The roadmap toward a truce between Russia and Ukraine has cheered the market sentiment.
Apart from that, the aussie has been underpinned against the mighty greenback on upbeat Australian Retail Sales, which were reported on Tuesday. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported monthly Retail Sales at 1.8%, much higher than the preliminary estimate of 1% but in line with the previous figure of 1.8%.
Meanwhile, a dead cat bounce in the US dollar index (DXY) has pushed it towards 98.40 but is likely to lose grounds soon and will find initiative selling further. The odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are stabled amid the decent performance of US JOLTS Job Openings data. The JOLTS Job Opening was recorded at 11.266M, slightly higher than a month earlier figure of 11.263M but modestly higher than the estimate of 11M.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|0.749
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7358
|Daily SMA50
|0.7237
|Daily SMA100
|0.7219
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7541
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7512
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7381
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7574
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7608
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
