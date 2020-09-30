AUD/USD: Bulls aim for 0.7200 amid upbeat trading sentiment

- AUD/USD snapped five-month run-up in September despite consolidation from 0.7004 during the last few days.
- Vaccine hopes, expectations of US stimulus favored market’s risk-on before witnessing disappointment in the last hour.
- US presidential debate failed to offer any major clues, China PMIs and US ADP flashed welcome numbers.
- Beijing is off for the golden week, Aussie PMIs and risk catalysts should be carefully watched.
Having closed a month with a three-day winning streak, by rising to more than one week high, AUD/USD picks up bids near 0.7165 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the aussie pair keeps the recent trading range between 0.7150 and 0.7176 amid a shift in the risk-tone sentiment.
Risk is the key…
Although global traders got nothing but the disappointment from the first round of the US presidential election debate on Wednesday, upbeat data and hopes of American aid package kept the market mood positive.
China’s September month Manufacturing PMI, be it official or from Caixin, preceded the US ADP Employment Change to register positive calendar outcomes.
On the other hand, American Congress tries hard to agree on the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package with Republicans up for $1.5-$1.6 trillion versus Democratic demand of $2.2 trillion. While the immediate negotiations have failed, the policymakers pushed back the final voting on the stopgap funding, giving indirect hints of one more day for the politicians to agree on the much-awaited stimulus.
Elsewhere, the COVID-19 is causing serious problems in the UK and Europe but positive comments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Moderna fuels the hopes of the cure to the pandemic.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmark managed to close on the positive side, despite stepping back during the last hour, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields gained over four basis points (bps) to 0.686% at the end of Wednesday’s North American session.
Looking forward, China’s absence for one full week can restrict the market moves in Asia. Though, Australia’s AiG Performance Mfg Index and Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI can offer intermediate moves. It should, however, be noted that the risk catalysts are the key to watch.
Technical analysis
Despite surging to highest in more than a week, AUD/USD is yet to clear the September 09 low of 0.7191, needless to mention about 50-day SMA level near 0.7205, which in turn probe the pair buyers. Though, sellers may await a downside break of 10-day SMA, currently around 0.7135, for fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7159
|Today Daily Change
|28 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.7131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7223
|Daily SMA50
|0.7205
|Daily SMA100
|0.7019
|Daily SMA200
|0.6776
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7138
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7068
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7095
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.7200 on a better market’s mood
Wall Street was able to close the day with gains, although the US Congress was unable to clinch a deal on a coronavirus aid package. Investors keep selling the American currency.
XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900
The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a week, but it failed to hold above $1,900 and pulled back.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red just above 1.1700
The shared currency was the worst performer, ending the day in the red against the greenback, despite this last persistent weakness. Coronavirus concerns and new restrictions in the EU weighed.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products.
WTI looks to settle with strong gains near $40
After suffering heavy losses on Tuesday, crude oil staged a decisive rebound and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a daily high of $40 before going into a consolidation phase.