AUD/USD: Bears eyeing 0.7100 on fears of a contested election

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

AUD/USD faded its recovery attempts and now resumes its declines towards 0.7100, almost 100-pips down from daily highs of 0.7220.

Markets are facing growing fears of a contest election, with Florida results showing a Trump win while elsewhere Biden remains in the lead.

The state of Pennsylvania is crucial for the race and is likely to go to Biden. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell won re-election in Kentucky.

The safe-haven US dollar is reversing early losses, as uncertainty is gaining ground while favoring President Trump.

The futures tied to the S&P 500 index drop 0.40%, weighing heavily on the higher-yielding AUD/USD. At the time of writing, the aussie drops 0.35% to trade at 0.7130.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7135
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.7147
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7115
Daily SMA50 0.7183
Daily SMA100 0.7117
Daily SMA200 0.6804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7176
Previous Daily Low 0.7027
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7084
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6968
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7206
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7266
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

LIVE: Highly anticipated US elections coming out, markets jittery

The US 2020 Presidential Elections are coming out and markets are faltering as odds of a Trump win rise. Live coverage of the critical event. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD attacks 1.16 as USD surges on a likely Trump win

EUR/USD is extending losses towards 1.16, as the US dollar recovers ground amid fears of a contested US election. Risk assets take a beating across the board. Odds of President Trump bagging a second term are on the rise. 

EUR/USD News

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold slips again below $1900 as US election race tightens

Gold is slipping below $1900 once again, as the uncertainty rises amid prospects of a contested election or split government. The safe-haven US dollar is jumping on intensifying risk-off mood. 

Read more

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD drops below 0.71 as USD rises on fears of contested US election

AUD/USD tumbles below 0.7100, as the US dollar jumps amid fears of a contested election after results from key swing state remain elusive. S&P 500 futures drop 0.50% as risk-off remains at full steam. 

AUD/USD News

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD

WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures