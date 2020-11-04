Florida and Pennsylvania are a toss-up and crucial for the race

Biden calls Pennsylvania the cornerstone to the path to the White House.

Pennsylvania has a slow counting system, but a Biden win means it would be impossible for Trump to win.

Trump has to win Florida and the latest is that Trump is no longer swaying the vote in his favour.

With 80% of the expected vote counted, Mr. Biden had 49.9% to 49.3% for Mr. Trump, according to the Associated Press.

So far, we know that Joe Biden wins Rhode Island, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, Connecticut. Donald Trump wins Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Kentucky.

However, while there is some recovery, it is still risk-off at the time of writing as seen through the forex risk barometer AUD/JPY:

It is still early days and the Electoral College votes are what counts at the end of the day.

So far, Trump has just 26 allocations while Biden has 44.

270 are needed to win.