AUD/USD: Bears showing their intentions should phase-one deal disappoint

AUD/USD is trading on the back foot in recent trade, with the 0.69 handle being pressured as tests of the figure have seen a dip to a low of 0.6885 so far in the US session.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6900 at the time of writing, down from 0.6909 within a tight range. However, as we move into the trade deal announcements, scheduled tomorrow around the signing ceremony, we can expect some volatility on the details of the accord.
Tariffs are likely to stay in place
The latest news doing the rounds is that existing tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods coming into the US are likely to stay in place until after the election in November, "and any move to reduce them will hinge on Beijing’s compliance with the terms of a phase-one trade accord," people familiar with the matter said, Bloomberg News reports.
Meanwhile, as analysts at ANZ bank explained, "market’s await phase one of the US-China trade deal," which is expected to be signed in Washington tonight. "News of the deal has provoked a sense of optimism in markets, in contrast to the shadow from US-China relations."
China is no longer being pegged as a currency manipulator
Yesterday, we got the news that China is no longer being pegged as a currency manipulator, by the US Treasury which propelled the yuan higher, (AUD tends to trade in tandem with the yuan, so could find some support there going forward).
"There is a sense that recent developments will bolster global growth and that downside risks to trade may have subsided somewhat. But nonetheless, scope for disappointment remains, with phase two of the deal – in which some key areas of contention will be hashed out – yet to be negotiated," analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
US dollar caving
As for the US dollar, there was a slight disappointment in the data today, which reinforces the Fe's policy, and the DXY bled out to below the 21-hour moving average, falling from 97.56 to a low of 97.36. the US December headline CPI rose 0.2% m/m, bringing headline inflation to 2.3% YoY from 2.1%. However, core inflation was steady at 2.3% YoY.
"The main weakness in the month came from airfares, used cars and trucks, while services inflation (60% of the index) is up 3.0% y/y. The Fed want to support a recovery in inflation expectations and are happy to let inflation pressures intensify," analysts at ANZ said, who expect that policy settings will remain accommodative for quite some time.
China trade balance back in shape
The Australian dollar was firmer after China released positive trade numbers for December. Exports rose by 7.6% in December by a significant increase from November’s decline of 1.3%. Economists polled by Reuters were expecting the exports to grow by 3.2%. Imports rose by 16.3% in December in the fastest growth rate since October 2018, higher than the previous increase of 0.6%. These numbers are important for the Aussie that trades as a proxy considering Australia ships two-thirds of its goods to China.
AUD/USD levels
More to come...
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6902
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6925
|Daily SMA50
|0.6869
|Daily SMA100
|0.6835
|Daily SMA200
|0.6892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6921
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6894
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6959
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6848
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6911
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.692
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6934
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6947
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1130, investors on their toes
EUR/USD trades at around 1.1130, as market players stand cautious, waiting for details related to US-China phase one trade agreement. the US would not remove tariffs on Chinese imports until after the 2020 presidential election.
GBP/USD advances modestly above the 1.3000 level
A weaker dollar and comments from UK PM Johnson underpinned the pair. Johnson said that he considers “very likely” the kingdom will get a “comprehensive trade deal with the EU by year-end.”
Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off
The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.
Gold recovers modestly toward $1550 on latest US-China trade headlines
The XAU/USD pair spiked to a fresh daily high of $1549 in the last hour amid a negative shift in the market sentiment but quickly erased its gains.
USD/JPY struggles to maintain form above 110 the figure, lacking market's conviction
USD/JPY is currently trading at 110.03 having travelled from a high of 110.21 to a low of 109.88 where demand took the pair back above 110 the figure to 110.11 in early New York.