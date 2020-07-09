AUD/USD: Bears lined-up for breakout below trendline support

- AUD/USD is testing the bull's commitments at trendline support.
- 38.2% Fib capping upside attempts as US dollar picks up a bid in risk-off conditions.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.6961 between a range of 0.6958 and 0.6964 as bears chip away at the hourly trendline support below 0.7000.
The pair lost its footing since yesterday's trade, succumbing to the coronavirus risk-off themes throughout the session overnight.
Here in Asia on Friday, bears will be keen to see a break and retest of the support line before committing to shorts below it ahead of the weekend.
As for data from overnight, the Initial claims were better than expected, falling 99k in the week ended 4 July to 1.314k vs expectations of 1.375k.
Encouragingly, continuing claims fell 700k to 18.06m suggesting return to work is continuing despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases,
analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Meanwhile, last week, the Australian Government announced a near AUD75bn upgrade to the defence budget over the coming decade. "The bottom line is that, as well as being an important statement on the geostrategic environment, there is conservatively AUD190bn of Defence business up for grabs between now and 2029-30," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
Geopolitics is definitely a driver of the Aussie and trade war risk is never too far from the radar.
As for commodities, we have seen a slump in global oil prices and gold was unable to hold on to the 1800 levels with much conviction. copper prices also took a turn for the worst which have all sewed the seeds for the Aussie bears.
The day ahead
The calendar is quiet until New York's session where we will see US Retail Sales, so the prospects are purely technical moves and headlines pertaining to the spread of the virus.
For the day ahead, bulls will look for sturdy equity prices, but further tests of support likely and sustain breakout opens risk to 0.6940 and 0.6897 38.2% and 61.8% respective Fib retracements. Eyes will also remain on copper prices as gains erode while yen and greenback are bought, weighing on the near-term outlook.
AUD/USD trendline support pressured
Next week's agenda
Price action could well be confined ahead of a very busy slate next week, including June labour force, July Westpac consumer sentiment and June NAB business confidence.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit. US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling.
Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800
Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar.
Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better
Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.
WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise
Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.