AUD/USD bears are denied more downside, risk-on into RBA

- AUD/USD is correcting higher as risk-on kicks in.
- The RBA meeting will be a key event for traders.
After what has been a waterfall sell-off in the commodities sphere pertaining to central bank divergences and the latest coronavirus variant seeing its way to all corners of the globe, AUD is finally putting a floor down around 0.70 the figure and making its way back up the leaderboard. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is 0.63% higher towards the close on Wall Street after climbing from a low of 0.6998 and reaching a high of 0.7054 on the day.
Risk is on which means commodities are bouncing back along with US stocks and yields which have been supporting the greenback and commodity-FX. Additionally, the People’s Bank of China has cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 50bps.
''That should provide a welcome 1.2 trillion yuan (USD188bn) boost in liquidity for an economy that has been slowing as the property sector continues to be of concern,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. While the CNH weakened vs the greenback, the Aussie managed to rally on the news as it improved risk sentiment around global markets for AUD trades as a proxy.
RBA in focus
However, the main focus for the day ahead will be with the Reserve bank of Australia. Considering that net AUD short positions lurched higher again last week and are elevated reflecting the dovish tone of the RBA, the risk is if there will be any firm hints towards next February's meeting as the start of the wind-down of its bond-buying programme. Westpac, however, said that the RBA ''is unlikely to provide any significantly new guidance.''
''The Governor’s decision statement will be scrutinised for any assessments of the latest round of economic data, including the Q3 GDP, and the shifting external environment, particularly with respect to inflation in developed economies. Governor Lowe continues to emphasise the Board’s patience with respect to the timing of the initial rate increase.'' Westpac remains comfortable with our view that the bank’s first move will come in February 2023 although markets are anxious for a mid-2022 move while the Governor himself is still open to waiting till 2024.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7043
|Today Daily Change
|0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|0.7004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.723
|Daily SMA50
|0.7325
|Daily SMA100
|0.7326
|Daily SMA200
|0.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7102
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6993
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6993
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7035
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.706
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6964
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6924
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
