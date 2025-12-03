TRENDING:
AUD/USD approaches 0.6600 as US Dollar underperforms

  • AUD/USD sees more upside towards 0.6600 amid weakness in the US Dollar.
  • White House economic adviser Hassett appears to be the frontrunner to replace Fed Chair Powell.
  • RBA’s Bullock warns of tightening monetary conditions if inflation proves to be persistent.
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair extends its winning streak for the ninth trading day on Wednesday. The Aussie pair posts a fresh monthly high near 0.6580 as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers, following expectations that White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett could replace Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jerome Powell as Chairman, when his term ends in May.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh monthly low around 98.90.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.33%-0.60%-0.23%-0.27%-0.37%-0.28%-0.34%
EUR0.33%-0.27%0.07%0.06%-0.04%0.08%-0.01%
GBP0.60%0.27%0.37%0.34%0.24%0.33%0.27%
JPY0.23%-0.07%-0.37%-0.04%-0.13%-0.05%-0.11%
CAD0.27%-0.06%-0.34%0.04%-0.10%-0.02%-0.07%
AUD0.37%0.04%-0.24%0.13%0.10%0.09%0.03%
NZD0.28%-0.08%-0.33%0.05%0.02%-0.09%-0.06%
CHF0.34%0.01%-0.27%0.11%0.07%-0.03%0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Tuesday, United States (US) President Donald Trump teased the name of White House economic adviser Hassett, in a White House event, when asked by reporters who could be Fed Powell’s successor.

"I guess a potential Fed chair is here too. Am I allowed to say that? Potential. He’s a respected person, that I can tell you. Thank you, Kevin," Trump said, Reuters reported.

Growing investor acceptance that White House adviser Hassett will be the Fed’s next Chairman is unfavorable for the US Dollar, given that he has supported lower interest rates several times in the past.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms a majority of its peers as hawkish views on the monetary policy outlook from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock have offset the impact of unexpectedly weak Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

Earlier in the day, RBA’s Bullock said before the parliamentary committee that monetary policy adjustments would be needed if price pressures turn out to be sticky. “If inflation proves more persistent, it would have implications for policy,” Bullock said.

In the Asian session, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the GDP growth was 0.4%. Economists expected the economic growth to be 0.7%, faster than 0.6% in the second quarter of the year.

Economic Indicator

ADP Employment Change

The ADP Employment Change is a gauge of employment in the private sector released by the largest payroll processor in the US, Automatic Data Processing Inc. It measures the change in the number of people privately employed in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and is stimulative of economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Wed Dec 03, 2025 13:15

Frequency: Monthly

Consensus: 5K

Previous: 42K

Source: ADP Research Institute

Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America’s largest payrolls provider, report as the harbinger of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release on Nonfarm Payrolls (usually published two days later), because of the correlation between the two. The overlaying of both series is quite high, but on individual months, the discrepancy can be substantial. Another reason FX traders follow this report is the same as with the NFP – a persistent vigorous growth in employment figures increases inflationary pressures, and with it, the likelihood that the Fed will raise interest rates. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
