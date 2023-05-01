AUD/USD aims to surpass 0.6640 ahead of Fed/RBA policy, US ISM PMI in focus

- AUD/USD is eyeing a break above 0.6640 as USD Index is struggling to extend recovery.
- Market sentiment is upbeat amid an attempt of rescuing First Republic Bank by private lenders has eased US banking jitters.
- The RBA is expected to continue a pause on interest rate hikes as Australian inflation is consistently cooling.
The AUD/USD pair is looking to surpass the crucial resistance of 0.6640 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset has stretched its rally as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling in extending its recovery above 101.80. The Australian Dollar will be required immense strength for conquering the 0.6640 amid anxiety ahead of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
S&P500 futures are having some gains in the Asian session after a bullish Friday, portraying positive market sentiment. An attempt of rescuing First Republic Bank by private lenders has eased US banking jitters. JP Morgan and PNC are submitting a final bid for First Republic Bank in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) auction.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades in extending its rally above 101.80 as investors are divided over further movement. One more interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) from the Fed is widely expected as the United States' core inflationary pressures are critically persistent. However, investors will keenly focus on guidance on interest rates.
But before that, US ISM Manufacturing PMI will keep USD Index in action. Investors are anticipating mild gains in PMI figures to 46.6 vs. the prior release of 46.3. New Orders Index data that indicates forward demand is expected to jump to 45.5 from the former release of 44.3.
On the Australian Dollar front, Tuesday’s interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will be in focus. Considering the fact that Australian inflation is declining consistently for the past three months and RBA policymakers are anticipating a slowdown in the economy ahead, a continuation of the pause is widely expected.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6635
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6616
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.669
|Daily SMA50
|0.6698
|Daily SMA100
|0.6793
|Daily SMA200
|0.6737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6642
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6574
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6706
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6574
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6616
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6511
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6716
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
