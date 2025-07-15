AUD/USD advances to near 0.6570 on upbeat Australian Dollar, US CPI eyed

- AUD/USD climbs to near 0.6570 as the antipodean trades firmly.
- China’s Q2 GDP data beats estimates, lifting demand for the Australian Dollar.
- Investors await the US CPI data for June, which will influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
The AUD/USD pair jumps to near 0.6570 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair gains sharply as the Australian Dollar (AUD) outperforms its peers, following the release of upbeat China’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data earlier in the day.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|-0.29%
|-0.34%
|-0.37%
|EUR
|0.16%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|-0.17%
|-0.24%
|-0.20%
|GBP
|0.17%
|0.08%
|0.16%
|0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|0.03%
|JPY
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|-0.23%
|-0.34%
|-0.23%
|CAD
|0.11%
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
|0.08%
|-0.17%
|-0.29%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.29%
|0.17%
|0.12%
|0.23%
|0.17%
|-0.08%
|0.09%
|NZD
|0.34%
|0.24%
|0.18%
|0.34%
|0.29%
|0.08%
|0.21%
|CHF
|0.37%
|0.20%
|-0.03%
|0.23%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the economy expanded 5.2% in the April-June period compared to the same quarter of the previous year, faster than estimates of 5.1%, but slower than the 5.4% growth seen in the previous quarter. On a quarterly basis, the Chinese economy grew by 1.1%.
Meanwhile, Industrial Production surprisingly rose at a faster pace of 6.8% in June. Economists anticipated the factory data to have grown moderately by 5.6% against 5.8% in May.
Strong Chinese data strengthens the Australian Dollar (AUD), given that the Australian economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing.
On the domestic front, investors await the employment data for June, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday. The employment report is expected to show that Australian employers added 20K fresh workers. The Unemployment Rate is seen steady at 4.1%.
In the United States (US), investors await the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The US CPI report is expected to show that the headline inflation rose at a faster pace of 2.7% on year, compared to a 2.4% growth seen in May. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – is estimated to have accelerated to 3% from the prior release of 2.8%.
Signs of price pressures accelerating would discourage Federal Reserve (Fed) officials from endorsing interest rate cuts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
