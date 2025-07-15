Australian Dollar remains stronger as US Dollar weakens ahead of CPI data

- The Australian Dollar advances following the release of key economic data from China.
- China’s Q2 GDP rose 5.2% YoY, against the expected increase of 5.1%.
- Trump has warned to impose “very severe” tariffs on Russia if no peace deal is made within 50 days.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) gains ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, following China’s economic data. In Australia’s close trading partner, China, the economy expanded at an annual rate of 5.2% in the second quarter, compared to a 5.4% growth in the first quarter and the expected 5.1% growth. Meanwhile, the Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate rose 1.1% in Q2, against the market consensus of a 0.9% increase. Moreover, Retail Sales increased by 4.8% YoY in June, against the 5.6% expected and 6.4% prior, while Industrial Production came in at 6.8%, against the 5.6% expected.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shared its economic outlook during its press conference, stating that overall economic performance in the first half of the year was stable, with steady progress. However, it emphasized the need to improve investment structure and, environment. It also added that the real estate market is heading towards stabilization.
The AUD/USD pair may face challenges as the US Dollar may regain its ground amid renewed geopolitical concerns. US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose “very severe” tariffs on Russia if no peace deal is reached within 50 days. Trump also warned of secondary tariffs on countries importing Russian Oil.
Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence climbed 0.6% month-over-month in July, following a 0.5% gain in June. Although the mood lifted slightly, the latest outcome underscored clear disappointment after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) unexpectedly kept rates unchanged at its July meeting.
The RBA may maintain the interest rates at its next August meeting to get inflation on track to sustainably return to the 2-2.5% target. RBA Governor Michele Bullock stated that inflation risks persist, citing the elevated unit labor costs and weak productivity as factors that could drive inflation above current projections. Meanwhile, RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser highlighted growing global economic uncertainty and warned that the impact of tariffs on the world economy could be significant.
Australian Dollar edges higher as US Dollar holds losses ahead of CPI data
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, is holding losses at around 98.10 at the time of writing. Investors are likely awaiting June's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday to gain fresh impetus over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary outlook.
- President Trump, alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, confirmed that European allies will purchase billions of dollars’ worth of American-made weapons, such as Patriot missile systems. These weapons will be transferred to Ukraine in the coming weeks to tackle intensified Russian attacks.
- The US government immediately imposed a 17% duty on Monday on most imports of fresh tomatoes from Mexico after negotiations ended without an agreement to avert the tariff. Trump announced, on Saturday, a 30% tariff on imports from the European Union (EU) and Mexico starting August 1. He also proposed a blanket tariff rate of 15%-20% on other trading partners, an increase from the current 10% baseline rate. In response, the European Union announced on Sunday that it will extend its pause on retaliatory measures against US tariffs until early August, in hopes of reaching a negotiated agreement.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee stated that ongoing trade policy at the hands of Trump's constant tariff threats could hamper the ability of the Fed to deliver rate reductions that both the broader market and Trump himself want to see.
- The US government posted a $27 billion budget surplus in June, fueled by a surge in customs duties revenue, which reached a record $27.2 billion. This jump in tariff collections, largely stemming from policies introduced during the Trump administration, contributed to a 13% increase in total budget receipts, which rose to $526 billion. Meanwhile, federal spending declined by 7% to $499 billion.
- The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes from the June 17–18 meeting, released last week, indicated that policymakers largely maintained a wait-and-see stance regarding future interest rate decisions.
- China's Trade Balance arrived at CNY585.96 billion for June, narrowing from the previous figure of CNY743.56 billion. Chinese Exports climbed 7.2% year-over-year in June, following 6.3% in April. Meanwhile, imports increased 2.3% YoY in the same period, recovering from a previous decline of 2.1%.
- A Chinese customs spokesperson said that China’s Exports will continue to forge ahead in the next stage despite challenges. It is important to note that Chinese economic data could impact the AUD, as China is a major trading partner of Australia.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to meet Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday in Beijing to discuss trade and security amid global trade turmoil and pressure from the US over security commitments to Taiwan, per the Financial Times.
- The Reuters survey poll showed that 30 analysts forecasted the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.60% in August. Australia’s four major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB, and Westpac, also support the rate cut.
- Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to hold rates was neither the outcome millions of Australians had hoped for nor what markets had anticipated. Chalmers added that the central bank has signaled a clear direction on inflation and interest rates moving forward.
Australian Dollar hovers around nine-day EMA near 0.6550
The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6555 on Tuesday. The daily chart’s technical analysis indicated a persistent bullish sentiment as the pair is positioned within the ascending channel pattern. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains slightly above the 50 mark, strengthening the bullish bias. However, the pair is hovering around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that short-term price momentum is neutral.
On the upside, the AUD/USD pair could approach the eight-month high of 0.6595, which was reached on July 11. A break above this level could strengthen the bullish bias and support the pair to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 0.6690.
The AUD/USD pair is testing its immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 0.6551, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 0.6520. A break below this channel would weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the area around the 50-day EMA at 0.6488, aligned with the three-week low at 0.6485.
AUD/USD: Daily Chart
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.29%
|EUR
|0.16%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.12%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|AUD
|0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|0.14%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|CHF
|0.29%
|0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|-0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
