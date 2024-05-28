AUD/USD advances to 0.6670 ahead of Australian monthly CPI data

By Sagar Dua
  • AUD/USD jumps to 0.6670 with eyes on Australian inflation data for April.
  • The US Dollar fails to capitalize on easing Fed rate-cut prospects.
  • Fed officials want to see significant progress in the disinflation process before moving to rate cuts.

The AUD/USD pair continues its winning streak for the third trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie asset rises further to 0.6670 as the US Dollar continues to face selling pressure. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to 104.35 amid a cheerful market mood.

After an extended weekend due to holiday on Monday on account of Memorial Day, the S&P 500 is expected to open on a cautiously bullish note. 10-year US Treasury yields have fallen sharply to 4.45% even though investors lose confidence over the Federal Reserve (Fed) starting to reduce interest rates from their current levels in the September meeting.

The CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability for the Fed maintaining the current policy framework in September has increased slightly above 50% from 34% recorded a week ago. Diminished expectations for the Fed to start lowering key borrowing rates are the outcome of hawkish guidance on interest rates by policymakers.

Fed officials have been reiterating that interest rates are needed to remain at their current levels for long until they get sufficient evidence that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%. In the European session, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari emphasized waiting for significant progress in inflation before lowering interest rates. Kashkari added that more rate hikes remain on cards if inflation fails to come down.

Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar holds strength despite domestic Retail Sales data failing to match expectations. Monthly Retail Sales data for April rose at a slower pace of 0.1% from the consensus of 0.2%. In March, Retail Sales were contracted by 0.4%.

Going forward, investors will focus on the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April, which will be published on Wednesday. The inflation data is estimated to have decelerated to 3.4% from the prior reading of 3.5%.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.667
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 0.6654
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6617
Daily SMA50 0.6557
Daily SMA100 0.6561
Daily SMA200 0.6532
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.666
Previous Daily Low 0.6622
Previous Weekly High 0.6709
Previous Weekly Low 0.6592
Previous Monthly High 0.6644
Previous Monthly Low 0.6362
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6645
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6631
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6593
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6669
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6706

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

