AUD/USD bullish potential is limited but the rally can continue on dollar’s weakness, according to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik.

Key quotes  

“Chances of additional gains are limited, according to the daily chart. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators advance, recovering from extreme oversold levels, but still below their midlines.” 

“In the 4-hour chart, the pair has remained above a bullish 20 SMA but met sellers around a 100 SMA. Technical indicators hold within positive levels, skewing the risk to the upside without confirming further advances.”

“Support levels: 0.6125 0.6070  Resistance levels: 0.6200 0.6240”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering

EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh daily lows below 1.1050 as the greenback is in recovery mode after collapsing last Friday. Market’s mood depressed amid coronavirus pandemic.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stable around 1.2400

GBP/USD stable around 1.2400

The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.

Read more

XAU/USD starts the week sidelined above $1600/oz

XAU/USD starts the week sidelined above $1600/oz

XAU/USD is in consolidation mode after the recent bullish break. Gold remains confined in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are looking for directions.

Gold News

WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns

WTI closes in on multi-year lows, trades around $20.50 on demand concerns

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) posted losses for the sixth straight time last meek and is now looking to close the month of March more than 50% lower. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures