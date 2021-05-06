AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls challenges 20-hour SMA near 1.0750

  • AUD/NZD is consolidating near 1.0735 in the Asian session.
  • The risks appear to the upside for the cross.
  • Oversold momentum oscillators throw cautions for aggressive directional bet.

The AUD/NZD cross is struggling to hold onto the positive trajectory in the Asian session.

At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0733 down 0.01% on the day.

AUD/NZD hourly chart

 

 

On the hourly chart,  the cross heads towards the south, with mild losses, however, the downside seems limited. However, the occurrence of multiple supports near the 1.0730 mark suggests that the undertone still remains bullish.  If prices sustain above1.0735, then a retest of the 1.0750 and the 1.0770 horizontal resistance zone would occur.  This will negate the downward pressure on prices and would eventually push them higher toward Tuesday’s high of 1.0824.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is in an oversold zone,  with stretched selling opportunities. Any downtick will continue to exert pressure on prices, where it would first meet with Wednesday’s low at 1.0720 followed by 1.0698(April 30). Bears will next keep their eyes on early March lows at 1.0671 (March 2).

AUD/NZD additional levels

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.0729
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.0738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0787
Daily SMA50 1.0796
Daily SMA100 1.0754
Daily SMA200 1.0751
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0792
Previous Daily Low 1.0731
Previous Weekly High 1.0809
Previous Weekly Low 1.0698
Previous Monthly High 1.0927
Previous Monthly Low 1.0698
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0755
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0769
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0715
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0693
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0655
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0776
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0815
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0837

 

 

