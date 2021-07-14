AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Breaks seven-week-old support on hawkish RBNZ

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/NZD marks the heaviest daily loss since late May as RBNZ hints at tapering.
  • Clear U-turn from 200-DMA, bearish MACD and downside break of short-term key support also favor bears.

AUD/NZD slumps around 70 pips to recently around 1.0640, down 0.74% intraday, following the RBNZ meeting on early Wednesday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair drops the most since May 26 while breaking a nearby ascending support line, now resistance.

RBNZ announces tapering of bond purchases during late July while matching wide market expectations of no rate hike in its latest monetary policy update.

Read: Breaking: RBNZ leaves official cash rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Given the MACD turning most bearish in nearly two months, the trend line breakdown and sustained U-turn from 200-SMA directs AUD/NZD towards the May month’s low surrounding 1.0600 threshold.

It should, however, be noted that the quote needs to close below the late February’s low of 1.0638 to aim for 1.0600, else a corrective pullback towards the previous support line near 1.0665 can’t be ruled out.

In a case where the AUD/NZD prices remain weak below 1.0600, the yearly low marked in February around 1.0540 will be the key to watch.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the recently broken support line, around 1.0665, will again aim for a 200-SMA level of 1.0734. Though, the bulls are less likely to be convinced until the pair rises past June 28 top surrounding 1.0770.

AUD/NZD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0653
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.62%
Today daily open 1.0719
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0735
Daily SMA50 1.0739
Daily SMA100 1.0767
Daily SMA200 1.072
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0753
Previous Daily Low 1.0694
Previous Weekly High 1.075
Previous Weekly Low 1.0617
Previous Monthly High 1.0817
Previous Monthly Low 1.0622
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0717
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0691
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0663
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0632
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.075
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0781
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0809

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 1.1760 becomes a tough nut to crack for bears

EUR/USD: 1.1760 becomes a tough nut to crack for bears

EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.1800 after posting the biggest daily losses in a month. Oversold RSI challenges the bears around the key support line from November. 13-day-old falling trend line guards immediate upside. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 inside short-term rising channel

GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 inside short-term rising channel

GBP/USD remains offered around 1.3800 down 0.07% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair drops for the third consecutive day inside an eight-day-old rising channel bullish formation.

GBP/USD News

Gold sidelined above $1,800, Fed’s Powell eyed

Gold sidelined above $1,800, Fed’s Powell eyed

Gold stays defensive above $1,800 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The metal portrayed a whipsaw between $1,817 and $1,798 as markets reacted to the strong US inflation data, as well as the firmer US Treasury yields, by putting a bid under the US dollar. Powell eyed.

Gold News

Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline

Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline

Dogecoin price has finalized a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of over 80%. DOGE investors are unable to unlock the unrelenting resistance defined by May’s descending trend line.

Read more

US Inflation in June soars well beyond expectations, Powell in the hot seat

US Inflation in June soars well beyond expectations, Powell in the hot seat

The largest jump in overall prices in nearly 13 years and a three decade high in core inflation will likely be uppermost on legislators' minds when Federal Reserve ChairJerome Powell is questioned in Congress on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures