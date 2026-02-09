Germany: Orders surge while construction set to rebound – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts note a strong upside surprise in German manufacturing orders, up 7.8% MoM on defence and transport-related demand, with underlying orders ex‑large items also rising. Construction PMIs weakened on bad weather, but healthy order books suggest a spring rebound. Industrial production fell in December, especially in autos and machinery, though defence-related output provided some offset.

Defence-led orders versus weather hit

"Germany's new manufacturing orders provided a significant upside surprise, surging 7.8% MoM."

"The underlying trend also showed strength, with orders excluding large items still rising by a healthy 1% MoM."

"In contrast, the construction sector showed a temporary slowdown, with the January PMI reading falling to 44.7."

"The outlook for the sector remains positive, however, as order intake is reported to be healthy."

"This suggests a rebound in construction activity can be expected in the spring months as weather conditions improve."

