AUD/NZD Price Analysis: 4HR confirmations trigger prospects for buy-limit

- The bulls are waiting patiently for a weekly wave 3 to target the 1.11 handle.
- There is resistance on the 4HR chart which first needs to be penetrated and retested as support.
The price of AUD/NZD has been a compelling market structure since making a bullish wick on the monthly chart, often mistaken for a bearish candlestick pattern.
In fact, the wick represents a weekly correction which would ultimately lead to a wave 3 bullish extension.
The conditions would need to be met to see the bulls get on board withing the bullish environment beyond a current resistance structure on the 4-hour time frame.
The following is a top-down analysis to illustrate the theory of filling the wick and where a long swing trade setup might take place on a break of 4-hour structure:
Monthly chart
The monthly chart offers a wick that could well be filled in considering the price action on the lower time frames as follows:
Weekly chart
The weekly chart offers the prospects for a new impulse to the upside that will fill in the monthly wick and exceed the monthly highs to the 1.11 handle.
From a weekly wave perspective, wave 3 may already have commenced:
However, there is resistance here:
On the daily chart, a 61.8% Fibonacci reinforces the risk of chasing the bid at this juncture:
From a 4-hour perspective, a 1.0970 target forecast from the -0.27 Fib extension of the daily correction comes in below the double bottom lows.
This likely means that there can be little hope of a downside extension.
4HR confirmations
Meanwhile, the price has already retested support structure and in the above chart's location of the trendline is above it with a restest which is also bullish.
However, bulls need to get above the overhead resistance and there is where the price action should now be monitored from for extra confirmation.
A break and re-test of the structure, that will have turned support, will be satisfactory for entry to target the weekly resistance structure again and onwards to the overall 1.11 forecast.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
