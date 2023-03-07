AUD/NZD nosedives 40 pips to 1.0820 as RBA hints at a peak in inflation

- AUD/NZD takes offers to refresh intraday low as RBA flashes downbeat signals.
- RBA announces 25 bps rate hikes, as expected, but talks surrounding inflation lures Aussie bears.
- US-China news, cautious optimism ahead of the top-tier data/events also weigh on the exotic pair.
AUD/NZD bears run on full-steam as the pair drops around 40 pips to 1.0820, marking the biggest daily slump in a week, following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy announcements during early Tuesday. Also weighing on the cross-currency pair could be the risk-negative headlines concerning China, a major customer of Australia and New Zealand both.
RBA matches market forecasts of lifting the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.60%. However, the RBA Statement saying, “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator hints at the inflation peak” seemed to have caused panic among the pair sellers.
Also read: Breaking: RBA hikes OCR by 25 bps to 3.60% in March, as expected
It should be noted that Aussie trade numbers and comments from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seemed to have favored the pair buyers earlier in the day. That said, the Pacific major’s January month Trade Balance came in softer but the details surrounding the Exports and Imports were upbeat. That said, Australia PM Albanese said earlier in the day, “I believe Australia can avoid a recession.” The policymaker also said that the relationship with China has improved.
On a different page, fears of fresh US-China tussles weigh on the sentiment but the cautious mood ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Testimony seems to restrict the momentum, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the AUD/NZD price. The likely meeting between the officials from the US and Taiwan, as well as amid Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s cold war strategies, seem to challenge the pair of late due to its risk-barometer status. On the same line could be the Financial Times (FT) headlines suggesting the start of a new era of caution due to China’s modest economic growth forecast.
Also read: China’s Qin: We resolutely oppose all forms of hegemony, cold war mentality
Looking ahead, risk catalysts may entertain AUD/NZD traders but Wednesday’s speech of RBA Governor Philip Lowe will be crucial for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A downside break of the 100-DMA, around 1.0850 isn’t an open invitation to the AUD/NZD bears as a convergence of the previous resistance line from February 21 and a six-week-old ascending support line, around 1.0810, appears a tough nut to crack for the bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0818
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|1.087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0948
|Daily SMA50
|1.089
|Daily SMA100
|1.0855
|Daily SMA200
|1.0998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0849
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0949
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0796
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1087
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0877
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0849
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0892
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0914
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0935
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
