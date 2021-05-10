AUD/NZD eyes 1.0750 ahead of Aussie retail sales data, risk-on sentiment

- AUD/NZD is consolidating near 1.0770 in the Asian session.
- Risk-appetite improves on global growth optimism.
- Australian Retail sales eyed.
The prospect of a global economic recovery backed by the speedy vaccination program and reopening of the economy, albeit gradually across regions, improved the risk sentiment. The shift in sentiment favors the riskier asset at the expectation of higher return. This, in turn, lifts the demand for Kiwi.
At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0784, down 0.02% on the day.
The selling interest around the aussie keeps AUD/NZD in the negative territory in the Asian session. The cross starts the session on a muted tone and fails to hold on to daily highs at 1.0786.
A bad show by the US NFP data on Friday, which came much lower than the market expectation of 1000k jobs, cemented the outlook of the continuation of the ultra-accommodative Federal Reserve. This is keeping investors glued to riskier assets in the anticipation of better investing opportunities.
Meanwhile, in a pre-budget speech, the New Zealand Finance Minister showed his faith in an economic recovery saying it's better than expected.
As for domestic data, the ANZ Business Outlook index rose to 9 points to 7 in May. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate decreased to 4.7% in Q1, beating market expectations of 4.9%.
Investors await the release of Australian Retails sales data and NAB’s Business Confidence data for April to gauge market sentiment. Furthermore. There is no important data in the New Zealand economic docket to be followed on Monday.
AUD/NZD Additional Levels
AUD/NZD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.078
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0779
|Daily SMA50
|1.08
|Daily SMA100
|1.0756
|Daily SMA200
|1.0751
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0793
|Previous Daily Low
|1.074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0824
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0716
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0927
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0695
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0823
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0853
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
