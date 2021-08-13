AUD/NZD: Any setback for the kiwi should prove short-lived – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, continue to have a trade idea of shorting the AUD/NZD pair, with a target at 1.0250, a stop-loss at 1.0750. They point out it reflects continued downside risks for the Australian dollar in the short-term.
Key Quotes:
“The regulatory crackdown in China and ongoing spread of COVID within Asia has reinforced negative sentiment towards China proxies like the AUD and made investors more nervous over slowing growth in the region. At the same time, the AUD is being undermined by the loss of domestic cyclical momentum as well. Investors are questioning Australia’s zero-Covid policy stance given the potential impact to growth if infections continue to escalate. It has increased the risk of a temporary period of contraction in Q3. However, the RBA’s surprisingly left their plans to begin tapering QE in September unchanged at the recent policy meeting. It has helped to ease some of the downside risk for the AUD in the near-term.”
“Nevertheless monetary policy divergence is still set to widen further between the RBA and RBNZ encouraging further AUD/NZD downside ahead. In light of the stronger labour market data for Q2 and lingering concerns over financial stability risks from the domestic housing market, we now expect the RBNZ to begin rate hikes at next week’s (Wed) meeting.”
“Any setback for the NZD should prove short-lived. We expect at least two rate hikes from the RBNZ before the end of this year well ahead of the RBA which is not planning to hike rates until 2024.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery after US Consumer Sentiment plunged
EUR/USD keeps advancing after the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 70.2, unexpectedly contracting to its lowest in almost a decade. Dollar pressure across the FX board.
GBP/USD still battling to extend gains beyond 1.3800
The receding dollar’s demand helps GBP/USD to advance toward the 1.3820 region, although its bullish potential remains limited. The UK economy has shown solid signs of progress in Q2.
XAU/USD stays poised to extend recovery
Following Wednesday's decisive rebound, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range before closing flat a little above $1,750 on Thursday.
Bitcoin bulls eye $50,000, but technicals threaten 10% retracement
Bitcoin price is struggling to slice through the $46,000 resistance barrier, suggesting a pullback. Adoption across different countries continues to make headway after the recent upswing.
Why is NIO down again? Delivery numbers disappoint on strong earnings
NIO stock has not reacted well to a reasonable set of numbers released on Wednesday after the market closed. NIO announced earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 of $-0.03 versus the expectations for a $-0.11 result.