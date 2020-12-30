AUD/JPY wavers around 20-month high above 79.00, China PMI in focus

- AUD/JPY takes rounds to April 2019 high during three-day run-up.
- Upbeat equities, vaccine hopes join weak US dollar to favor the bulls.
- Recent covid update challenges further upside ahead of data from the key customer.
Having rose to the fresh high since April 2019 the previous day, AUD/JPY seesaws in a choppy range between 79.39 and 79.22 during Thursday’s Asian trading. While cautious optimism backed the pair buyers to refresh the multi-month high the previous day, recent challenges to the risk and wait for the official activity numbers from China challenge the quote’s further upside.
Updates suggesting a 12-week delay in the second-shot of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in the UK, coupled with the second virus strain found in California, recently probed market sentiment. Also challenging the mood could be comments from US Senate Majority Republican Leader Mitch McConnell who suggested no swift passage to the $2,000 paycheck.
On the positive side, hopes that Joe Biden’s government will anyway propel markets with aid package joins the upbeat developments surrounding the virus vaccine favor risks. It should also be noted that the passage of the Brexit deal in the US House of Commons and Japan’s readiness to pump the economy amid the recent virus resurgence also keep the AUD/JPY bulls hopeful.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks closed mildly positive around the record top marked earlier in the week whereas S&P 500 Futures is likely to keep 3,700 by the end of 2020 amid sparse trading.
Looking forward, China’s December month Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will offer immediate direction to the quote. AUD/JPY buyers will look for a sustained improvement in Manufacturing PMI, expected 52.0 versus 52.1 prior, to challenge the 80.00 threshold.
Technical analysis
Unless declining back below 79.00, AUD/JPY is ready to question early 2019 tops near 79.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66%
|Today daily open
|78.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.16
|Daily SMA50
|76.6
|Daily SMA100
|76.37
|Daily SMA200
|74.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.96
|Previous Daily Low
|78.6
|Previous Weekly High
|78.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.49
|Previous Monthly High
|77.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.7700 ahead of China PMI
AUD/USD wavers in the 12-pip range after crossing late-April 2018 top. Cautious optimism in the market favored the mood, equities regain traction. China’s official NBS PMIs decorate the calendar, risk catalysts are the key.
GBP/USD prints fresh 2020 highs in the 1.3620s
GBP/USD has ground higher throughout the day on Wednesday as the US dollar has come under pressure. The pair recently printed fresh annual highs in the 1.3620s. GBP is amongst the outperforming G10 currencies today amid UK vaccine optimism.
XAU/USD nudges towards $1890, eyes bullish breakout in 2021
Spot gold (XAU/USD) is grinding back towards the $1890 level, up just over $10 or around 0.6% on the day. USD weakness has been the driving force behind the broad gains being seen across precious metals markets on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price hits new all-time high at $28,900
Bitcoin has just surpassed $28,900 for the first time ever and managed to reach a 70.4% dominance over the market even though Ethereum is also rallying.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.