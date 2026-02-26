Gold: Debasement trade points to new highs – TD Securities

TD Securities commodity strategists see renewed upside in Gold prices. They argue that easier Fed policy, persistent core PCE near 3% and ongoing debasement dynamics could drive Gold toward fresh records around $5,700/oz.

Debasement support precious metals

"Commodity support should come in the form of geopolitical tensions, tariffs, investor demand, and easier money."

"While both gold and silver are off their record highs and there is less investor interest currently, we don't expect a further rout."

"The debasement trade could still see gold move to new highs near $5,700/oz, as the Fed tilts policy toward its maximum employment mandate at the same time core PCE remains near 3%."

"Meanwhile, gold, silver, and copper will all benefit from the debasement trade, which includes commodities as a diversifier asset in portfolios and a weak supply side."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)