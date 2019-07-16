AUD/JPY technical analysis: Repeated failures to cross 50-day EMA highlights 4-week old support-line

- Lower highs since late-May, failures to clear near-term key moving average (MA), portrays the AUD/JPY pair’s weakness.
- Sellers can aim for 75.58/54 as immediate support ahead of targeting a month-long support-line.
With its another U-turn from the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), AUD/JPY declines to 75.90 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
As a result, 75.58/54 support-zone comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April – June downpour and 21-day EMA gains market attention. However, pair’s further declines can be challenged by an upward sloping trend-line stretched since June 18, at 75.45 now.
In a case where prices slip beneath 75.45, 74.80 and June month low near 73.92 could lure bears.
Alternatively, a successful break beyond 50-day EMA level of 75.93 can have multiple upside barriers around 76.20, 76.40 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 76.54.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s sustained rise past 76.54 may not refrain from questioning the strength 76.83 resistance including 100-day EMA.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 76.53
- R2 76.28
- R1 76.12
- PP 75.87
-
- S1 75.71
- S2 75.46
- S3 75.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at around 1.1200 as dollar reigns
Better-than-expected Retail Sales boosted the greenback this Tuesday, while deteriorated business sentiment in Germany weighed on the EUR. Us-Iran truce overshadowed renewed tensions with China. EUR/USD at risk of piercing July’s low at 1.1181.
Pound the weakest on Brexit woes
The GBP/USD pair is trading at over two-year lows, despite a robust UK employment report, as fears about a hard-Brexit overshadowed it all. Both Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is dead and pretend to reopen negotiations with the EU.
USD/JPY climbs to 4-day tops above 108.30, retreats on Trump comments
The USD/JPY pair gained traction in the second half of the day and rose to a fresh session high of 108.36.
Gold bears back in control on dialled back Fed cuts expectations, targets below $1,400
Gold prices have been whipsawed on Tuesday following yet further signs of a robust U.S. economy in the data of late.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.