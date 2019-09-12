AUD/JPY technical analysis: Bullish exhaustion inside rising channel

- AUD/JPY follows the four-day-old rising channel, MACD sends a bearish signal.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels and 100-bar SMA could challenge sellers if the channel formation breaks to the downside.
- 74.90 caps the immediate upside.
Even after following a four-day long rising channel, AUD/JPY seems to lose its allure as the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator flashes a bearish signal while the prices seesaw around 74.25 during early Asian session on Friday.
With this, sellers will wait for the downside break of channel support, at 73.92 now, before stepping in. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of late-July to August declines, at 73.80 and 73.07 level comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement could question bears afterward.
In a case where the quote remains weak after 73.07, a confluence of 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar simple moving average (SMA) near 72.33/30 could flash on the traders’ radar.
On the contrary, the channel’s upper-line near 74.60 and multiple highs marked during July-end near 74.90 could keep the buyers in check.
Should bulls dominate beyond 74.90, 75.25 and July 22 high near 76.15 will become their favorites.
AUD/JPY 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
-
- R3 74.78
- R2 74.49
- R1 74.24
- PP 73.95
-
- S1 73.69
- S2 73.4
- S3 73.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near a weekly high of 1.1086
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains following wide intraday swings, triggered by ECB’s announcement of a full stimulus package. Fed’s the next to move in this chess game between policymakers.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 50-DMA and 1.2380/85 supply-zone
GBP/USD holds the title of least volatile major currency pair as it trades near 1.2330 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair has been choppy off-late with 50 DMA limiting the quote’s downside around 1.2275.
USD/JPY advances above 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield refreshes monthly highs
After testing the 107.50 handle during the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its course and rose above the 108 mark as the improving risk sentiment caused investors to move away from the safe-haven JPY.
Gold and silver ratio higher as silver bulls capitulate
Precious metals were mixed on Thursday, as investors weighed the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week despite positive US data while balancing up the risks associated with the European Central Bank's announcements earlier today.
US Retail Sales Preview: Consumer confidence equals sales
Retail sales are projected to rise 0.2% in August following July’s 0.7% increase. Sales minus automobiles are expected to add 0.1% after the prior increase of 1.0%. Decline to come after strong June and July numbers.