US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Don't want to decouple with China, want to de-risk
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sounded confident on the inflation outlook, suggesting price pressures could return close to the Fed’s 2% target by mid-year.
Key Quotes
Don't want to decouple with China, want to de-risk
There is a good chance 2025 GDP growth will be 3%.
The bond market is so tame because we're sorting the fiscal house.
On inflation:
Predict back near the Fed's 2% target by the middle of this year.
