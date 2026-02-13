TRENDING:
US Treasury Secretary Bessent: Don't want to decouple with China, want to de-risk

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sounded confident on the inflation outlook, suggesting price pressures could return close to the Fed’s 2% target by mid-year.

Key Quotes

Don't want to decouple with China, want to de-risk

There is a good chance 2025 GDP growth will be 3%.

The bond market is so tame because we're sorting the fiscal house.

On inflation:

Predict back near the Fed's 2% target by the middle of this year.

