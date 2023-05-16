AUD/JPY retreats towards 91.00 on downbeat RBA Minutes, sluggish yields

- AUD/JPY renews intraday low after RBA Minutes, sluggish yields also weigh on prices.
- RBA Minutes disappoints hawks by citing little room for upside risks to inflation.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yields snap two-day uptrend amid US default woes, anxiety ahead of the key US data.
- BoJ’s defense of early money policy, mixed sentiment prod AUD/JPY bulls.
AUD/JPY takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 91.00, reversing the week-start run-up, as the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest monetary policy meeting minutes disappoint the Australia Dollar (AUD) buyers on early Tuesday. Apart from the RBA Minutes, the sluggish US Treasury bond yields also exert downside pressure on the cross-currency pair.
RBA’s May month monetary policy meeting minutes fail to justify the latest hawkish surprise as it cited that easing inflation pressure. The Minutes also showed the policymakers’ concerns about the sluggish productivity growth weighing on the AUD/JPY prices.
Also read: RBA Minutes: Board considered pausing or hiking 25 basis points in may policy decision
Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields drop back to 3.49% after a two-day uptrend as market sentiment weakens ahead of the key US debt ceiling talks. Furthermore, anxiety before the key US Retail Sales and China data dump also prods the week-start optimism and lures the risk barometer AUD/JPY pair.
That said, the latest comments from United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying, “I don’t think we’re in a good place,” seem to weigh on the sentiment amid fears of deadlock on the US debt ceiling extension as Republicans may stick to their demand.
Moving on, China’s data dump for April, comprising Industrial Production and Retail Sales for April may entertain the AUD/JPY pair traders. More importantly, headlines surrounding the US debt ceiling talks and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) should be watched carefully for clear directions.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest retreat, AUD/JPY sellers need to conquer the previous resistance line from early May, now immediate support near 91.00, to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|91.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.25
|Daily SMA50
|89.38
|Daily SMA100
|90.26
|Daily SMA200
|92.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.32
|Previous Daily Low
|90.15
|Previous Weekly High
|91.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.8
|Previous Monthly High
|90.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.