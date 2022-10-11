- AUD/JPY takes offers to refresh two-month low during four-day downtrend.
- 200-DMA, multiple levels marked since late March challenge further downside.
- Buyers remain absence below monthly resistance line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
AUD/JPY bears renew the two-month low as they poke 91.15 level heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair drops for the fourth consecutive day.
The pair’s latest weakness justifies the bearish MACD signals but the 200-DMA level near 90.70 and multiple supports around 90.50-40 could challenge the quote’s further downside.
In a case where the AUD/JPY sellers dominate past 90.40, then the yearly support line near 87.45 and May’s low of 87.30 will gain the market’s attention.
Following that, the October 2021 peak near 86.25 could challenge the pair’s further declines.
Alternatively, recovery moves can aim for September’s low near 92.15 but the bears can keep the reins unless the AUD/JPY pair remains below a one-month-old resistance line, close to 93.85 at the latest.
If the quote rises past 93.85, the monthly high near 94.70 could probe the upside momentum before welcoming the bulls.
Overall, AUD/JPY remains on the bear’s radar but the downside room appears limited.
AUD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72%
|Today daily open
|91.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.41
|Daily SMA50
|94.69
|Daily SMA100
|94.13
|Daily SMA200
|90.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.77
|Previous Daily Low
|91.48
|Previous Weekly High
|94.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.41
|Previous Monthly High
|98.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|91.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
