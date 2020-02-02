AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Break of 61.8% Fibonacci signals further selling

- AUD/JPY drops to the lowest since October 10, 2019.
- Bearish MACD supports the break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 71.75/85 area in the spotlight.
- 100-day SMA joins the key Fibonacci retracements to challenge the buyers.
AUD/JPY trades near the lowest in more than a 16-week period while flashing 72.46 as the quote during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair recently broke 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its run-up from August to December 2019 while bearish MACD signals also favor the pair’s further declines.
In doing so, an area including October 2019 low and highs marked during late-August, around 71.75/85 grab the bears’ attention.
During the pair’s further downside past-71.75, 71.00 and the year 2019 bottom close to 70.30 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, 61.8% and 50.00% Fibonacci retracements near 72.70 and 73.45 can limit the pair’s short-term recovery ahead of the 100-day SMA level of 74.30.
If at all prices manage to rise beyond 74.30, buyers targeting 75.00 should return to trading.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|72.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.85
|Daily SMA50
|74.97
|Daily SMA100
|74.36
|Daily SMA200
|74.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.44
|Previous Daily Low
|72.46
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.46
|Previous Monthly High
|76.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
