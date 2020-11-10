AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye 76.00 on weaker than forecast China inflation

- AUD/JPY drops from the eight-week high, flashed on Monday, as China’s CPI, PPI print downbeat figures for October.
- Weekly support line, 200-bar SMA lure the bears.
AUD/JPY drops to 76.35, down 0.47% intraday, during early Tuesday. The pair reversed from the multi-day high the previous day while China’s October month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) offered the latest weakness.
Read: Chinese CPI below 1% YoY first time since March 2017
Considering the unwelcome figures from the largest customer and RSI pullback from the overbought conditions, not to forget the sustained break of the October high, AUD/JPY bears target further downside.
In doing so, the 76.00 threshold can offer immediate support ahead of an ascending trend line from November 02, currently around 75.45. However, any further downside will be capped by a 200-bar SMA level of 74.95.
Alternatively, October’s peak surrounding 76.50 and the recent top close to 77.05 can entertain the intraday buyers during the fresh recovery.
Though, the September 10 high of 77.73 and the August 31 peak surrounding 78.45/50 will challenge the AUD/JPY bulls afterward.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|76.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|76.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.68
|Daily SMA50
|75.58
|Daily SMA100
|75.52
|Daily SMA200
|72.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.04
|Previous Daily Low
|75.04
|Previous Weekly High
|75.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.18
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|79.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces towards 0.7300 as US dollar retreats with yields
AUD/USD is attempting a bounce back towards 0.7300, as the US dollar loses ground across the board amid a sharp retracement in the Treasury yields across the curve. Progress on the COVID-19 vaccine and upbeat Australian data also underpin the aussie.
USD/JPY corrects further below 105.00 as Treasury yields tumble
USD/JPY extends its corrective declines from three-week highs of 105.64, now trading below 105.00 amid a fresh sell-off in the US Treasury yields. The spot rallied hard on the covid vaccine news as the greenback picked up a bid on Monday.
Gold recovers from 6-week low but bias remains bearish
Gold charts mild recovery after Monday's 4.56% crash. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high.
Covid-19 vaccine: A white swan for a ruffled stock market
Global capital markets were stirred today following the news that the prototype Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has prevented over '90 per cent of symptomatic infections' in a clinical trial of thousands of volunteers.
WTI: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00
WTI sellers attack $40.00 while extending U-turn from three-week high. Bullish MACD keeps energy buyers hopeful above 200-day SMA. October high adds to the upside barriers, before key SMA, trend line resistance.