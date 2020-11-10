Chinese CPI below 1% YoY first time since March 2017

The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and has slowed to below 1% for the first time since March 2017.
China October CPI increases at slowest YoY pace since Oct 2009 the China Statistics Bureau explained.
AUD was unchanged on the release, trading at 0.7277 in a 20 pip consolidation range in the Asian session.
Chinese CPI and PPI
- China October CPI +0.5 pct from a year ago (Reuters poll +0.8 pct).
- China October CPI -0.3 pct from previous month (Reuters poll +0.2 pct).
- China says October food CPI +2.2 pct from a year ago; non-food CPI 0.0 pct.
Description of CPI
The Consumer Price Index is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It is a measure of retail price variations within a representative basket of goods and services.
The result is a comprehensive summary of the results extracted from the urban consumer price index and rural consumer price index.
The purchase power of the CNY is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends.
A substantial consumer price index increase would indicate that inflation has become a destabilizing factor in the economy, potentially prompting The People’s Bank of China to tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk.
Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.7300 on dismal Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD keeps its offered tone intact while trading sideways around 0.7280, as the US dollar remains on the bid amid Pfizer vaccine news, which lifted the Treasury yields alongside stocks. The aussie shrugged-off a jump in Australia's NAB Business Confidence survey.
USD/JPY: If there is more juice in the dollar, then target 105.80
USD/JPY rallied hard on the covid vaccine news as the greenback picked up a bid. Markets are presuming shorter-term stimulus requirements and the coordination between the Federal Reserve and US government.
EUR/USD: 100-HMA restricts immediate downside above 1.1800
EUR/USD consolidates losses from 10-week high in a small range. The pair surged to the fresh high since September 02 the previous day before portraying a U-turn from 1.1919. Three-day-old horizontal resistance line guards immediate upside.
WTI: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00
WTI sellers attack $40.00 while extending U-turn from three-week high. Bullish MACD keeps energy buyers hopeful above 200-day SMA. October high adds to the upside barriers, before key SMA, trend line resistance.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.