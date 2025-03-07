AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears extend control, but downside momentum weakens

On the technical front, support is forming near the 92.80 zone, with a stronger floor at 92.50. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), located at 95.00, represents a major resistance point. A break above this level could shift the outlook in favor of buyers, while failure to regain ground may result in continued pressure toward the 92.00 handle.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in negative territory but is only mildly declining, suggesting that selling pressure may not be as intense as previous sessions. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to print decreasing red bars, indicating that downside momentum is losing steam. This technical setup could open the door for a potential recovery or at least a consolidation phase before the next directional move.

The AUD/JPY pair experienced a second consecutive day of losses on Friday landing at around 93.30, as sellers maintained control and drove prices lower. Despite the bearish pressure, the downward momentum has shown signs of easing, hinting at a possible stabilization or even a near-term bounce.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.