AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-day EMA back on bulls’ radars

AUD/JPY remains positive near the monthly top.

Sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, bullish MACD keep buyers hopeful.

50-day EMA adds to the support.

AUD/JPY remains positive around 69.7 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair successfully cleared 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March fall during the last week.

As a result, buyers are now focusing on a 100-day EMA level of 70.14 as an immediate target before moving ahead for March month top near 71.52.

Meanwhile, a daily closing below 68.90 support confluence can drag the pair back to the three-week-old rising trend line, around 67.73 now.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s further weakness below 67.73 might not hesitate to challenge 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 67.20.

AUD/JPY daily chart

Trend: Bullish