AUD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-day EMA back on bulls’ radars

- AUD/JPY remains positive near the monthly top.
- Sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, bullish MACD keep buyers hopeful.
- 50-day EMA adds to the support.
AUD/JPY remains positive around 69.7 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The pair successfully cleared 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February-March fall during the last week.
As a result, buyers are now focusing on a 100-day EMA level of 70.14 as an immediate target before moving ahead for March month top near 71.52.
Meanwhile, a daily closing below 68.90 support confluence can drag the pair back to the three-week-old rising trend line, around 67.73 now.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s further weakness below 67.73 might not hesitate to challenge 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 67.20.
AUD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|69.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.72
|Daily SMA50
|67.61
|Daily SMA100
|71.04
|Daily SMA200
|72.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.73
|Previous Daily Low
|69.01
|Previous Weekly High
|69.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.63
|Previous Monthly High
|70.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges weekly highs near 0.6560
Despite simmering Australia-China trade tensions, AUD/USD stands tall and refreshes weekly tops above 0.6550, opening doors for a test of 0.6600. The spot cheers a better market mood and fresh US dollar selling.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 107.00 as USD bounce fizzles
USD/JPY fades the uptick above 107.00, as the US dollar bounce falters across the board amid a risk-on market profile, The downside, however, appears cushioned on the back of higher Treasury yields, S&P 500 futures and Asian stocks.
FX Weekly: Selective dollar selling maintains appeal, gold uptrend remains firm
With many countries in the West attempting to reopen their economies, attention has turned to whether new infection rates will remain low as mobility picks up.
WTI slips below $24.00, stays inside short-term triangle
While stepping back from the two-day-old falling trend line, WTI June Futures on NYMEX down near 3.30% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. A short-term symmetrical triangle limits immediate moves.
Gold: Mildly positive above $1,700 as US-China tension renews
Following the recent uptick, Gold prices take the bids near $1,710, up around 0.50% on a day, during the Asian session on Monday. The fresh fears of the US-China trade war are again helping the safe-haven while the coronavirus (COVID-19) updates offer a little clear direction.