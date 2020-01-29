AUD/JPY keeps the gains around 73.90 after Aussie Q4 CPI data

- AUD/JPY holds on to recovery gains after Aussie CPI beat expectations.
- Updates concerning China’s coronavirus keep affecting the trading sentiment.
- Japan’s Consumer Confidence Index occupies the economic calendar but markets will care more for the coronavirus news.
AUD/JPY takes the bids to 73.85 after Australia’s CPI data offered a positive surprise to the traders on early Wednesday. The pair previously bounced off multi-week low amid risk-reset based on news concerning China’s coronavirus.
Australia’s headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) beat 0.6% forecast and 0.5% prior with 0.7% on a quarterly basis while the YoY readings suggest an increase to 1.8% from 1.7% expected and the previous. Further, the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI remained unchanged on QoQ at 0.4% but crossed 1.5% forecasts to reprint 1.6% on a yearly basis.
Read: Breaking: Aussie CPI Q4 Trimmed Mean 0.4% ( vs 0.4% expected and prior 0.4%)
Earlier during the day, Australia’s Westpac Leading Index rose beyond upwardly revised -0.02% to +0.05%. On the other hand, BOJ’s Summary of Opinions for the latest meeting cited the need to rely on fiscal measures while keeping bearish bias.
Market’s risk-tone improved on Tuesday as Chinese authorities showed readiness and capabilities to confront the coronavirus fears whereas experts said the virus spread to peak in ten days
However, the recently increased death toll and confirmed cases, coupled with the US shutting down the US-China airways, seem to cap the trading sentiment. While portraying the same, the US 10-year treasury yields keep it mildly positive to 1.65% whereas S&P 500 Futures register 0.13% losses to 3,275.
Traders will now have Japan’s January month Consumer Confidence Index, expected 40.8 versus 39.1 prior, on the economic calendar. Though, major attention will be given to headlines from China for a fresh direction.
Technical Analysis
Buyers will look for entry beyond 74.00 and target December 18 low near 74.85 during the fresh recovery. Until then, the risk of the pair’s declines to 73.00 can’t be ruled out.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|73.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.25
|Daily SMA50
|75.01
|Daily SMA100
|74.39
|Daily SMA200
|74.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.77
|Previous Daily Low
|73.3
|Previous Weekly High
|75.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.43
|Previous Monthly High
|77.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to cheer an above-forecast Aussie inflation data
AUD/USD is having a tough time putting on a good show despite the above-forecast Australian inflation data for the month of Dec. The CPI data, which was forecasted to remain steady at 1.7% year-on-year, rose to 1.8% in Dec.
USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 109.00 amid cautious optimism, eyes on coronavirus, FOMC
USD/JPY keeps the range between 109.00 and 109.30, currently declining to 109.12, as Wednesday’s Tokyo session starts. In doing so, the quote remains mildly positive amid mixed headlines from China.
3 Questions for the Fed
After experiencing its largest one day decline in months, stocks rebounded on Tuesday. While some investors may hope that the worse is over, it is important to realize that the full effects of the coronavirus has not been seen.
Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite
Gold prices continued to move lower during the American session and reached a fresh daily low at $1566/oz.
GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE
The dollar continues to advance against all of its major rivals, getting an additional boost from upbeat CB Consumer Confidence. GBP/USD trading around 1.2980. BOE to have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.