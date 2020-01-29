Breaking: Aussie CPI Q4 Trimmed Mean 0.4% ( vs 0.4% expected and prior 0.4%)

Aussie fourth quarterly CPI has arrived with the headline slightly better than expected at +0.7 pct Q/Q vs a Reuters poll +0.6 pct – (slightly AUD bullish). There was also a beat in the YoY Trimmed Mean which is bullish AUD and an upside correction can be expected vs the greenback.
Data as follows
- Trimmed Mean CPI +0.4 pct QoQ (Reuters poll +0.4 pct).
- CPI (all groups) +0.7 pct QoQ (Reuters poll +0.6 pct).
- Q4 RBA weighted median CPI +0.4 pct QoQ (Reuters poll +0.4 pct).
- Q4 RBA Trimmed Mean CPI +1.6 pct YoY (Reuters poll +1.5 pct).
- CPI (all groups) +1.8 pct YoY (Reuters poll +1.7 pct).
- Q4 RBA weighted median CPI +1.3 pct YoY (Reuters poll +1.3 pct).
The Reserve Bank of Australia forecasted Trimmed Mean inflation to come in at 0.4% QoQ and 1.6% YoY, which had been published in the SoMP. No fireworks were expected on anything inline with that, so AUD is only slightly bid. However, the fact that there is a beat on both the Trimmed Mean YoY and in the headline is bullish for the Aussie, especially when coupled with the Aussie jobs data back on the 23rd of this month which showed a positive trend in a falling unemployment rate.
AUD/USD analysis
Before the data: AUD/USD Price Analysis: Levels to consider before Aussie CPI
After the data: AUD/USD nudged higher on the release and can be expected to continue to correct towards the 0.68 handle. However, risk-off flows and at least some probability of a rate cut in Feb will weigh on any significant advances to the upside. The hourly technicals are promising, and bulls will be looking for a 4-hour close above 0.6780.
Editor's notes
Australian RBA's quarterly inflation preview: No chances of a U-turn in AUD/USD. RBA seen on hold next February, despite whatever the outcome of the inflation report. Australian inflation seen below RBA’s target in the final quarter of 2020. AUD/USD bearish and at risk of re-testing a multi-year low at 0.6670.
Description
The Consumer Price Index released by the RBA and republished by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The trimmed mean is calculated as the weighted mean of the central 70% of the quarterly price change distribution of all CPI components, with the annual rates based on compounded quarterly calculations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to cheer an above-forecast Aussie inflation data
AUD/USD is having a tough time putting on a good show despite the above-forecast Australian inflation data for the month of Dec. The CPI data, which was forecasted to remain steady at 1.7% year-on-year, rose to 1.8% in Dec.
USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 109.00 amid cautious optimism, eyes on coronavirus, FOMC
USD/JPY keeps the range between 109.00 and 109.30, currently declining to 109.12, as Wednesday’s Tokyo session starts. In doing so, the quote remains mildly positive amid mixed headlines from China.
3 Questions for the Fed
After experiencing its largest one day decline in months, stocks rebounded on Tuesday. While some investors may hope that the worse is over, it is important to realize that the full effects of the coronavirus has not been seen.
Gold drops further near $1565 amid risk appetite
Gold prices continued to move lower during the American session and reached a fresh daily low at $1566/oz.
GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE
The dollar continues to advance against all of its major rivals, getting an additional boost from upbeat CB Consumer Confidence. GBP/USD trading around 1.2980. BOE to have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.