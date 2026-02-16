USD/CHF steadies near 0.7700 as soft Swiss CPI supports SNB dovish outlook

USD/CHF remains steady after opening above its previous close, trading around 0.7690 during the early European hours on Monday. The pair trades in a narrow range as the Swiss Franc (CHF) steadies, with recent Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data doing little to shift expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will retain an accommodative stance in the near term.

Swiss consumer inflation held at 0.1% YoY in January, unchanged from December and at the lower bound of the SNB’s 0%–2% price-stability target. Consumer Price Index fell by 0.1%, month-over-month, compared with expectations of 0%.

SNB President Martin Schlegel said earlier this month that the central bank is willing to tolerate brief periods of negative inflation while focusing on medium-term objectives. Schlegel added that low inflation, combined with the current 0% policy rate, leaves the Swiss central bank in a challenging position.

The USD/CHF pair could further face challenges as the US Dollar (USD) may struggle after softer January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut rates later this year.

The CME FedWatch tool suggests that investors now assign nearly a 90% probability to the Fed holding rates steady at its March meeting, up from nearly 83% a week earlier. Markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point cut seen in June at around a 50.5% probability.

US CPI rose 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) in January, slowing from 2.7% in December and coming in below the 2.5% forecast. On a monthly basis, consumer inflation moderated to 0.2%, down from 0.3% previously and under market expectations of 0.3%.