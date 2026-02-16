S&P 500: Volatility broadens as AI scare drives repricing – Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analysts note that AI-related fears have triggered a sharp repricing in equities, with over a trillion dollars of global equity value erased and volatility spreading beyond technology into wealth management, real estate and financials. Analysts argue that recent softer US data and mixed growth signals, helped drive a sizeable rally in Treasuries and a weekly drop in the S&P 500.

AI shock widens equity market selloff

"Fast forward 14 days, and markets have wiped out well over a trillion dollars of global equity value on the fear that AI could fundamentally reshape business models and compress profitability across a wide range of industries, including software, legal services, IT consulting, wealth management, logistics, insurance, real estate brokerage and commercial real estate."

"Recapping last week now, the tech volatility that has dogged markets since the start of the month broadened into a far more indiscriminate sell-off. The trough came on Thursday, marked by a sharp drop in software stocks, but the weakness extended well beyond tech."

"Companies across wealth management, real estate and financials suffered double digit declines, underscoring how widespread the pullback has become. Market breadth confirmed this shift as the equal weighted S&P 500 fell -1.37% on Thursday, though it managed to finish the week up +0.29% (+1.04% on Friday). Ultimately, the sell-off left the major US indices on the back foot: the S&P 500 slipped -1.39% (+0.05% on Friday), the Nasdaq lost -2.10% (-0.22% on Friday), and the Magnificent 7 slid -3.24% (-1.11% on Friday)."

"Although the AI scare dominated sentiment, a heavy slate of US data also shaped the market narrative. Early in the week, softer prints—including flat December retail sales, a dovish Q4 Employment Cost Index, and slower Q4 growth expectations from the Atlanta Fed—pushed Treasury yields lower across the curve."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)