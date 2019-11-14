AUD/JPY flashes fresh 3-week low after AU employment, Japanese GDP

- AUD/JPY losses more than 30 pips after Australian employment change surprised markets.
- Traders earlier ignored Japan’s mildly soft GDP amid trade/political tension.
- Trade headlines, China’s data dump will be the key to watch for now.
While the US-China trade stalemate was already exerting downside pressure on the AUD/JPY pair, a surprise negative reading of Australian employment change figure drags the quote down to 74.00 by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session.
Australia’s October month seasonally adjusted Employment Change dropped below 15K forecast and a revised 12.5K prior to -19K. Also exerting downside pressure on the prices is an Unemployment rate of 5.3%, versus 5.3% forecast and 5.2% prior, Full-Time Employment Change to -10.3K from 24.9K (revised) and 66.00% Participation Rate against 66.1% expected and previous.
Previously, the preliminary reading of Japan’s third-quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lagged behind 0.2% expectations and 0.3% previous to 0.1% on QoQ basis.
On the news front, risk sentiment is negatively affected due to the increasing tension between the United States (US) and China. Not only trade deadlock (as conveyed by the Wall Street Journal) but political rift concerning Taiwan, recently noted by China’s Global Times, also signals that the world’s top two economies will find it hard to reach the much-awaited phase one trade deal in December.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields stay sluggish around 1.88% while S&P500 Futures decline near 0.11% by the time of writing.
Investors will now focus on China’s October month Retail Sales and Industrial Production, coupled with Japan’s September month Tertiary Industry Index, for immediate direction. However, overall market moves will be governed by trade/political headlines.
Technical Analysis
An upward sloping trend line since late-August, around 73.25 now, gains bears’ attention while 75.00 and 75.30 can entertain buyers during the pullback.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.98
|Today Daily Change
|-39 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52%
|Today daily open
|74.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.63
|Daily SMA50
|73.73
|Daily SMA100
|73.72
|Daily SMA200
|75.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.71
|Previous Daily Low
|74.19
|Previous Weekly High
|75.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.56
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.18
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1016 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Wednesday, the market is ending the day virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD: Indecisive between 21-day SMA, 23.6% Fibo.
With the consecutive two Doji formations of the GBP/USD pair’s daily chart, the quote portrays traders’ indecision while taking rounds to 1.2850 amid Thursday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY keeps range around 108.80 despite poor Japanese Q3 GDP
The USD/JPY pair keeps its range around 108.80 region, little changed on the below estimates Japanese Q3 GDP first readout, as the Japanese yen continues to find support from the renewed US-China trade worries over the farm purchases.
Gold: Trade/political uncertainty keep traders guessing ahead of a busy day
Not only a lack of clear signal concerning the US-Sino trade deal but the inability of the global policymakers to provide any direct hints for future monetary actions also confuse markets.
Powell Lauds Economy and Eschews Politics in Congressional Testimony
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck many of his long running themes in response to questions from members of the Congressional Joint Economic Committee during his twice-yearly economic testimony.