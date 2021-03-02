AUD/JPY erases losses as RBA keeps rates unchanged

- AUD/JPY recovers over 20 pips from session lows.
- The RBA keeps key policy tools unchanged, says rate hikes unlikely before 2024.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) status quo rate decision has put a floor under the Aussie dollar, lifting the AUD/JPY pair to 82.85 from the session low of 82.62.
The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10% soon before press time and retained the three-year bond yield target at 0.1%.
Wage and price pressures are expected to remain subdued, with the economy still having considerable spare capacity, the central bank said, adding that rates are likely to stay low until 2024.
The central bank said it is willing to adjust its bond purchase program while talking about the recent spike in bond yields and financial markets' resulting instability. According to the bank, the Aussie dollar is now trading near the upper end of its multi-year range.
RBA's comments on the exchange rate may keep buyers from taking aggressive longs on the Australian currency. The currency pair may fall back to session lows if the S&P 500 futures extend losses. At press time, the futures are down 0.34% on the day.
Technical levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|82.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.85
|Daily SMA50
|80.6
|Daily SMA100
|78.38
|Daily SMA200
|76.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.13
|Previous Daily Low
|82.12
|Previous Weekly High
|84.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|82
|Previous Monthly High
|84.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
