AUD/JPY confronts 100-day SMA as trade optimism returns

- AUD/JPY bounces off four-week low amid risk reset.
- US-China getting closer to the phase one trade deal, the US meddling in Hong Kong questions the optimists.
- Speech from RBA’s Debelle, Japan’s Industrial Production and trade/political headlines will be observed for fresh clues.
With the latest media releases portraying progress in the US-China trade deal, not to forget optimism conveyed from the US-side, AUD/JPY recovers from a monthly low to 73.65 by the press time of Asian session on Friday.
In addition to the early-day anticipation of the US likely extending waivers to do business with Huawei, upbeat comments from the White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow and trade positive tweet from the Fox reporter also help improve market’s risk tone off-late. The White House Adviser recently said that the two sides are “getting close” to the trade deal whereas Fox’s Edward Lawrance cited anonymous Chinese source to confirm upbeat sentiment at the negotiators’ desk ahead of today’s talks. Also brightening the mood were comments from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary McKenny who assigned a 50% chance of a successful trade deal.
On the contrary, the US expedition of a bill to support Hong Kong protesters, by way of renewing special trading status, as said by Bloomberg, exerts downside pressure on the risk sentiment as China is strongly against any such moves.
As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields gain nearly two basis points (bps) to 1.83% while S&P 500 Futures stays modestly positive around 3,097 by the press time.
While comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle and Japan’s September month Industrial Production numbers, expected to remain unchaged at 1.1% YoY and 1.4% MoM, occupy immediate watch-list, trade/political headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking an ascending trend line since August 26, at 73.30, prices are less likely to revisit October low surrounding 71.70. On the contrary, the pair’s sustained rise above 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 73.70 can recall month-start levels around 74.30/35.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.63
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|73.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.6
|Daily SMA50
|73.75
|Daily SMA100
|73.7
|Daily SMA200
|75.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.44
|Previous Daily Low
|73.35
|Previous Weekly High
|75.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.56
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1024 level
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday, the market traded mainly sideways with a spike at the end of the London session.
GBP/USD: On the bids above 100-bar SMA
GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains from 50% Fib retracement level while taking the bids to 1.2885 during the early Asian. Bullish MACD indicates pair’s another run-up to the short-term key resistance line.
USD/JPY extends the bounce above 108.50 on rising trade deal hopes
The USD/JPY pair extends its bounce from eight-day lows of 108.25 in Friday's Asian trading, with the bulls regaining control above 108.50 after White House Economic Adviser Kudlow's comments bolstered US-China trade deal hopes.
Gold awaits clear direction around $1470 amid risk reset
With the fresh optimism surrounding the US-China trade accord, Gold prices struggle to extend the previous recovery while taking rounds to $1,471 amid Friday’s initial Asian trading session.
US China trade and the global economy: Q&A with FXStreet senior analyst
After the meetings in October it was unclear if the new levies planned for December would be called off. And now, reports suggest that past duties may be removed. All in all, a positive development, isn't it?