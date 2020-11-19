AUD/JPY: Challenges to risk battle Australia jobs report below 76.00

- AUD/JPY refreshes intraday low after the initial reaction to the upbeat Aussie employment data.
- Australia’s October month Employment Change surges to 178.8K versus -30K forecast.
- Covid resurgence, China headlines and Brexit woes challenge the bulls.
AUD/JPY drops to 75.69 after recently failing to extend the bounce off 75.71 beyond 75.85 during Thursday’s Asian session. The pair’s earlier recovery took clues from welcome employment data from Australia. However, the bulls are probed amid the challenges to the risks.
Not only the big beat of Employment Change but Unemployment Rate and other labor market data also defied the pessimistic market consensus during October.
Read: Aussie Unemployment rate increased to 7.0% vs 6.9% prior, AUD firms
Talking about the risks, the US covid death toll crossed 250,000 on Wednesday while Japan marks over 2,000 cases, the highest since the early pandemic era. It should also be noted that South Australia announces the toughest activity restriction measures after the latest surge in the virus numbers.
China’s turning down of Hong Kong’s elected members gained global ire as the UK, Australia and the US jointly criticize the move while urging the Asian major to respect international commitments. In doing so, the global leaders take risk of a fresh trade/political war even as the economy isn’t out of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Also weighing on the risks could be the latest headlines from the UK Times conveying the European leaders’ frustration over the lack of progress in the Brexit talks. The piece also cites the push to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.20% whereas Australia’s ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 also print a less than 0.50% loss for the day by press time.
With the risk catalysts in the driver’s seat, coupled with a lack of major data/events up for publishing in Asia, headlines concerning the virus, China and Brexit can keep entertaining the AUD/JPY traders.
Technical analysis
A clear break below the 100-day SMA level of 75.70 becomes necessary for the bears to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|75.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.19
|Daily SMA50
|75.42
|Daily SMA100
|75.69
|Daily SMA200
|72.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|76.16
|Previous Daily Low
|75.7
|Previous Weekly High
|77.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.04
|Previous Monthly High
|76.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.73 on surprisingly upbeat Aussie jobs data
AUD/USD's bounce remains capped below 0.7300 despite the Australian employment positive surprise and record-high Chinese iron-ore prices. The Unemployment Rate beat estimates with 7%. Markets remain jittery amid persistent covid fears.
USD/JPY bears stay on top despite dollar's spike
USD/JPY continues to find pressures on rallies and bears stay in control. An underbelly of risk-off is supporting the yen due to the rise in global covid cases. USD/JPY lost -0.3% overnight and fell to 103.65 before it ran to test the 104 figure ahead of the Tokyo open, albeit to no avail.
Gold looks to snap three-day downtrend below $1,900
Gold bounces off $1,869.60 while consolidating three-day losses from $1,899.14. The yellow metal marks a halt to the previous three days’ declines. Risk catalysts to dominate in Asia, US data can add to the watch-list afterward.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.