AUD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls recover from weekly support

- AUD/CAD bulls moving in from a fresh monthly low.
- Eyes on the Fibonacci retracements across the daily bearish impulse and beyond.
AUD/CAD is correcting the recent bearish impulse and the following top-down analysis offers a comprehensive insight to prospects of a bullish correction as well as downside probabilities.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is showing that the current area of support has been a critical structure in the past.
This means it may take some doing to close the week out lower, but not impossible.
We have already seen a breach of the prior monthly low of 0.9248 in this week's low, so far, of 0.9217:
Looking forward, considering that net speculators’ long CAD positions fell sharply, back to their lowest levels since early May, there are prospects of a short squeeze.
This could equate to further downside in the cross in the coming weeks. Such a view is personified when taking into account the divergence between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Bank of Canada.
However, from a daily perspective, the correction from long term lows is underway.
Daily chart
On a break of 2 July lows near 0.9250, the bulls could well maintain control and take each Fibonacci confluence target one step at a time, (0.9265, 0.9300), until the 50% mean reversion near 0.9320.
This is where resistance would be expected to be the firmest, potentially resulting in an eventual downside continuation in accordance with the dominant trend.
However, we have a bullish monthly M-formation:
Should the 50% mean reversion near 0.9320 resistance give way, a monthly correction to target the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 0.9520 will be on the cards.
A break of the 0.9360 weekly support structure will be critical in this regard:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3710-20 amid a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The pair reversed from February lows, marking the biggest daily gains in two weeks, on the US dollar pullback the previous day. However, the bulls seemed to have lost upside momentum of late amid a lack of major catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
Dogecoin price gains evaporate, putting a bullish DOGE outcome in doubt
Dogecoin price has been unable to overcome the determined resistance outlined by May’s descending trend line and today’s notable reversal of earlier gains suggests that DOGE will once again fail to close above the trend line.
Earnings mostly impress, bond market selloff may last, oil rises, gold slumps, Bitcoin boom
The lessons learned from the bond market should be that Wall Street needs to expect excessive volatility over the next few months as the Fed manages a taper announcement as pressure grows for them to normalize rates.