Asian stocks soar as Nikkei 225 hits new record high

Asian equities trade high on Monday, while the Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark, soars to a fresh record high following a historic election victory by Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 4.45% to 56,660. The coalition led by Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has won 352 of 465 seats in Japan's House of Representatives, figures collated by public broadcaster NHK suggest, with the LDP alone securing a majority of 316.

"The coalition's win will give Takaichi more freedom in policy decisions and strengthen her ability to pursue economic and foreign policy goals," said ING analysts.

Meanwhile, the Kospi Index jumped 4.2% to 5,305 as risk appetite improved across financial markets after US stock indexes rebounded strongly on Friday.

China and Hong Kong stock markets gained momentum on Monday, with the SHANGHAI, China’s main stock market index, rose by 1.25% to 4,115. Hong Kong Stock Exchange jumped by 1.57% to 26,975.

India’s Nifty50 was up 0.66% to trade at 25,869 on Monday. In Taiwan, the Taiex surged 1.96% to 32,405. Other markets in Southeast Asia were higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.85% to 8,870.