Asian Stock market: Nikkei extends rally despite volatility in S&P500 futures, oil rebounds from $80.00

- A power-pack action is absent as major markets are closed on account of the Lunar New Year holidays.
- The US Dollar Index is struggling to find foot after surrendering the critical support of 101.50.
- Oil price has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 101.50 amid escalating supply worries.
Markets in the Asian domain are mostly closed to celebrate Lunar New Year. Japanese stocks have extended their rally despite weakness in the S&P500 futures. Equities in the United States are facing pressure as Microsoft missed the estimates and a technical glitch in NYSE on Tuesday has triggered volatility in the S&P500 futures.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 gained 0.43%, KOSPI surged 1.30%, and Nifty50 drops 0.67% while Chinese and Hong Kong markets are closed on account of the Lunar New Year.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has sensed rejection from the 101.50 resistance and is expected to resume its downside journey. However, investors should brace for topsy-turvy moves by the USD index ahead of the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. On Tuesday, the USD Index displayed sheer volatility after the release of the better-than-projected preliminary US S&P PMI data.
Manufacturing PMI landed at 46.8, higher than the expectations of 46.1 and the former release of 46.2. Also, the Services PMI remained upbeat and scaled higher to 46.6 against the consensus of 44.5 and the prior release of 44.7. The release of the better-than-anticipated US PMI has trimmed recession fears for a while.
Japanese stocks are clearly in an upside trend as Japan’s officials are constantly putting efforts to ramp up growth and wages in the economy. Investors are getting ‘gung ho’ over equities as officials are continuously pumping money to spurt the growth rate. On wage growth, A former Bank of Japan (BoJ) Chief Economist, Kazuo Momma, said in an MNI interview on Wednesday, the BoJ will have to wait until August to gain good insight into whether wage increases are gaining traction.
On the oil front, closed production activities in China due to Lunar New Year celebrations resulted in a sell-off on Tuesday. However, the oil price is showing signs of recovery after dropping to near $80.00 amid growing supply worries. US President Joe Biden is considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after exploiting it significantly to combat rising oil prices in CY2022.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27239.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27239.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26272.18
|Daily SMA50
|27080.2
|Daily SMA100
|27196.9
|Daily SMA200
|27209.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27315.33
|Previous Daily Low
|27120.72
|Previous Weekly High
|26965.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|25812.13
|Previous Monthly High
|28325.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|25793.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27240.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27195.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27134.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27030.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26940.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27329.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27419.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27524.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
