Asian Stock Market: Inflation, China concerns weigh on sentiment

- Asian equities remain bearish as fears over inflation, Beijing based real-estate firms escalate.
- China factory-gate inflation refreshes 26-year high, CPI shoots as well.
- US CPI, PPI eyed amid Fed rate hike chatters, US stimulus in focus as well.
Asian shares track Wall Street losses during early Wednesday as reflation woes join sentiment-negative headlines from China.
While portraying the mood, the MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.60% on a day whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 prints 0.55% daily fall ahead of the European session.
Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell tried to placate rate hike speculations and was joined by that talks that a dove may preside on the Fed’s throne. However, St. Louis Federal Reserve (Fed) President James Bullard said during the latest CNBC interview that he is expecting the US central bank to hike its benchmark rate twice in 2022, after it’s finished with winding down its bond-buying program.
The inflation woes also preside in Asia as China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) cross the market consensus and previous readouts in October. That said, the PPI jumped to the fresh high in 26 years. It’s worth noting that a 50% slump in share prices of China’s real estate player Fantasia Group after a month-long trading halt also backs the recent concerns over property players’ troubles in Beijing and weighs on the mood. The same could be witnessed in red prints of Chinese equities.
Fears emanating from the world’s largest commodity user weigh on the Antipodeans and share prices in Australia as well as New Zealand, despite upbeat individual catalysts. Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence came in better for November whereas New Zealand eases lockdown in the biggest city Auckland.
Elsewhere, talks concerning US stimulus tried to tame the bears but the losses remain on the table. That said, South Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng drop around 1.0% whereas Indonesia’s IDX Composite prints 0.14% intraday loss by the press time.
Markets in India also track the Asia-Pacific counterparts while declining 0.50% at the latest.
On a broader front, S&P 500 Futures decline 0.40% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields consolidate the previous day’s losses around the six-week low near 1.46%.
Moving forward, the risk-off mood is likely to prevail unless the inflation fears recede, which in turn highlights today US CPI and PPI data for October for fresh impulse.
Read: US October CPI preview: Inflation data unlikely to discourage gold bulls
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to hover around 1.1600-mark, US inflation figures eyed
The EUR/USD eases below 1.1600 level during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The single currency was trading at 1.1592, up by 0.01% for the day so far. The spot ranged from a low of 1.1569 to a high of 1.1609 overnight.
GBP/USD: Risk reversal pauses two-day downtrend despite Brexit jitters
One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, snaps a two-day downtrend by the end of Tuesday’s North American session. In doing so, the RR prints 0.0000 level, following the -0.042 and -0.050 numbers. Although the options market data suggests that the GBP/USD sellers have stepped back, concerns over Brexit, recently fueled by comments from an Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, challenge the pair buyers.
Gold: Will US inflation trigger a sustained move above $1,834?
Gold price is retreating from two-month highs of $1,833 in the lead-up to the US inflation showdown, which is eagerly awaited by the markets for any hints on the Fed’s rate hike timing, as well as, its pace of tapering in the coming months.
Shiba Inu price prepares to breakout from buy zone, 220% surge likely
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. Fortunately for the holders, this coiling-up has resulted in a continuation pattern that suggests an exponential move is likely to occur.
US Producer Price Index: Gains promise higher consumer costs Premium
Sometimes what doesn’t happen is the story. Producer Prices in the US rose at a record pace for the second month in a row, but in markets wary of accelerating inflation this news knocked Treasury yields down to a six-week low.