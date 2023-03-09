Asian Stock Market: China’s sluggish economic recovery spooks market mood, oil eyes weakness

- Asian stocks are demonstrating caution amid fears of bigger Fed rates and China’s weak economic recovery.
- Nikkei225 has gained strength as the street is anticipating an ultra-dovish stance by BoJ Kuroda.
- The US EIA reported a decline in the oil inventories by 1.694 million barrels for the week ending March 03.
Markets in the Asian domain are mostly cautious as a bigger interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its March monetary policy meeting looks almost confirmed. This has fueled fears of a recession in the United States. S&P500 futures are facing pressures after the release of headlines claiming that US President Joe Biden has proposed higher taxes for United States billionaires and rich investors. Corporation tax is expected to scale to 28% from 21% in the upcoming budget.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 jumped 0.47%, ChinaA50 surrendered 0.60%, Hang Seng eases 0.08%, and Nifty50 dropped 0.62%.
Chinese stocks have turned vulnerable to a dismal economic outlook. A contraction in the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) by 0.5% has conveyed that the economic recovery is extremely sluggish and investors have to maintain patience for a long period to discover China’s reopening-led recovery. The street was expecting that after the rollback of lockdown curbs, Chinese recovery will be quick. However, the economic data is not portraying the same. Producer Price index (PPI) figures have shown deflation on an annual basis, indicating poor demand from households.
Meanwhile, Nikkei225 has gained strength as the street is anticipating the maintenance of an ultra-dovish stance by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in his last monetary policy meeting. A Reuters poll on an end to the expansion policy cycle dictates that BoJ will start unwinding its ultra-easy policy in April. Also, the market participants are expecting further tweaks in the Yield Curve Control (YCC) in April-June.
On the oil front, the oil price is expected to resume its downside journey as weak recovery in the Chinese economy and expectations of more rates from the Fed are indicating a sheer fall in the global demand for oil. Investors have also ignored the slippage in the oil stockpiles managed by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). The US EIA reported a decline in the oil inventories by 1.694 million barrels for the week ending March 03.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28604.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28604.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27675.69
|Daily SMA50
|27117.23
|Daily SMA100
|27337.86
|Daily SMA200
|27348.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28630.69
|Previous Daily Low
|28278.61
|Previous Weekly High
|28242.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|27341.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27812.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|26985.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28496.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28413.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28378.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28152.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28026.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28730.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28856.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29082.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging. Which just goes to show how capable markets remain of creating their own wishful thought bubbles.